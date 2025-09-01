Adaptive Robotics Market is Anticipated to Hit US$ 104.8 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Robotics and intelligent automation restore flexibility, efficiency, and AI capabilities across evolving, safety-critical manufacturing processes.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the adaptive robotics market was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The need to integrate the flexibility and intelligence into automation in order to adapt to the changing production environment and different sets of tasks drives the adaptive robotics market. Manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and agriculture industries are becoming more amenable to adaptive robots in order to solve labor shortages, increase operations efficiency, and allow mass customization.The improved performance of robots with real-time perception, learning, and response due to advancement in AI, machine learning, and sensor technologies is promoting the level of productivity and safety. The move to Industry 4.0 and the connection of smart factories is also boosting demand, as agile robots can be taken out of the box directly connected to the connected walls and data-driven operations.The increased demand to use collaborative robots (cobots) capable of safe operations in the presence of humans is also one of the motivators, especially to small and medium-sized companies in need of low-cost automation. Some of the innovations being used are AI perception systems, modularities, and superior sensor integration that enhance the flexibility, efficiency, and safety. Producers are moving in the direction of solutions that conform to worldwide standards of automation and various industry requirements, as well as their broadening to new businesses. Its success is being driven by integration with smart factory ecosystems and flexible modes of deployment to enhance competitive positioning and increase the speed of adoption in diverse operation environments.For example, in May 2024, Flexiv Unveils Europe First Adaptive Robot Bartender, flagship Rizon 4 adaptive robot and the DH-5-6 Dexterous Hand, this entire system does not require any human effort as it pours the beer perfectly. 