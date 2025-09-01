Payroll Support Network Expands to the United States in Partnership with It’s About Payroll Podcast

PSN joins forces with It’s About Payroll podcast to launch in the US, strengthening payroll community, support, and professional growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Payroll Support Network (PSN) , a thriving UK-based community created by payrollers, for payrollers, has announced its official expansion into the United States through a new partnership with the It’s About Payroll podcast Founded by UK payroll leader Jody Cox, PSN was born from a simple idea: give payroll professionals a safe, supportive space to connect, share challenges, and learn from one another. What began as a mentoring connection quickly grew into a vibrant network of thousands of members across industries, systems, and experience levels.In a recent episode of It’s About Payroll , Cox joined co-hosts Brian Escobar and Walter William Duncan III to announce the launch of Payroll Support Network US. Together, the teams will bring PSN’s values of community, laughter, and learning to American payroll professionals, creating a cross-Atlantic partnership that strengthens the profession worldwide.“Payroll is often invisible until something goes wrong, but it’s the heartbeat of every organization,” said Jody Cox. “With PSN, we’ve built a space where payroll professionals can laugh, learn, and feel heard. Expanding to the US with Brian and Walt is a natural next step in building a global payroll family.”The US launch aligns with National Payroll Week, a timely reminder of the critical role payroll plays in organizational trust and employee experience. Research shows repeated payroll errors quickly erode confidence and impact retention, making professional development and peer support more important than ever.Escobar emphasized the mission:“Our purpose has always been to serve people through payroll. By bringing PSN to the US, we’re creating safe spaces for professionals to connect, empower one another, and elevate the craft of payroll.”Payroll Support Network US will provide:Peer-to-peer mentoring and networkingVirtual and in-person learning opportunitiesResources to help navigate compliance, systems, and leadership challengesAn inclusive community dedicated to payroll excellence

