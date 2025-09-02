Construction Risk Consulting Market Expanding With $11.68 Billion at 8.4% CAGR by 2029

Construction Risk Consulting Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Construction Risk Consulting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Construction Risk Consulting Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the market for risk consulting in the construction industry has seen significant growth over the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $7.78 billion in 2024 to $8.46 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The upward trend during the historic period can be linked to the escalating construction insurance claims, the growing complexity of projects, the expansion of urban infrastructure, heightened incidences of project delays, and a rise in environmental impact assessments.

In the coming years, the construction risk consulting market is projected to experience substantial growth, with an expected value of $11.68 billion in 2029, at an 8.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The anticipated growth during the forecast period could be due to the rising adoption of e-construction tools, increased public-private collaborations, heightened investor vigilance, a surge in the need for real-time project oversight, and expansion of construction financing. Key trends forecasted for this period include the use of artificial intelligence in risk prediction, incorporation of building information modeling, application of digital twin technology, use of blockchain for improving contract transparency, and implementation of cybersecurity measures to protect construction data.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Construction Risk Consulting Market?

The surge in mega-projects is set to stimulate the expansion of the construction risk consulting market. Mega-projects are large-scale infrastructure initiatives, normally exceeding a value of $1 billion, involving numerous stakeholders, intricate regulatory environments and considerable financial risk. The expansion of these mega-projects is driven by the necessity for extensive infrastructure to accommodate urbanization, leading both public and private sectors to build major projects for transportation, energy, and intelligent city planning to cater to escalating urban necessities. Construction risk consulting aids mega-projects by proactively detecting, evaluating, and alleviating intricate risks before they burgeon into expensive delays or conflicts. For instance, a study released in February 2024 by ConstructConnect, a software business based in the United States, showed that the upward direction of mega-projects (valued at more than $1 billion) remained steady in 2023, with their collective value remaining consistent with 2022. As a result, the surge in mega-projects is propelling the expansion of the construction risk consulting market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Construction Risk Consulting Market?

Major players in the Construction Risk Consulting Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Chubb Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

• Zurich Insurance plc

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Boston Consulting Group Inc.

• HDI Global SE

• Bain & Company Inc.

• Baker Tilly US LLP

• FTI Consulting Inc.

• Rider Levett Bucknall Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Construction Risk Consulting Industry?

Key players in the construction risk consulting market are focusing on creating unique solutions such as construction risk advisory services to increase project delivery certainty and lessen financial and operational risks across construction projects. These are professional services that aid customers in identifying, evaluating, and handling possible risks in construction projects to boost safety, cost control, and project delivery results. Turner Construction, a US-based construction company, for example, introduced a risk management consulting service in March 2022. This innovative solution is designed to provide clients with comprehensive risk evaluation, mitigation strategies, and project continuity planning in the construction industry. It includes proprietary data models from Turner, industry benchmarking, and on-site risk audits to actively identify safety, financial, and scheduling vulnerabilities. It also offers bespoke management plans that match the scale and complexity of each project. Additionally, it uses scenario-based modeling to prepare clients for potential delays, regulatory challenges, or disruptions in supply chains, thereby ensuring project robustness and budget compliance. The aim of this service is to decrease claims, promote a safety-first culture, and enhance project predictability, offering direct assistance to clients in managing intricate construction portfolios in a volatile market.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Construction Risk Consulting Market Segments

The construction risk consulting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Contract Review, Project Evaluation, Risk Control, Other Types

2) By Service Focus Area: Sustainability And Green Building, Technology Integration, Supply Chain Management, Quality Assurance, Health And Safety Management

3) By Application: Real Estate Development, Infrastructure Construction, Other Applications

4) By End‑User: Public Sector Clients, Private Sector Clients, Real Estate Developers, Insurance Companies, Not‑For‑Profit Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Contract Review: Pre-Contract Risk Assessment, Contract Compliance Analysis, Claims And Dispute Evaluation, Contract Negotiation Support

2) By Project Evaluation: Feasibility Risk Analysis, Cost And Schedule Risk Assessment, Environmental And Safety Risk Evaluation, Performance Risk Monitoring

3) By Risk Control: Site Safety Audits, Quality Control And Assurance, Loss Prevention Planning, Crisis Management Planning

4) By Other Types: Regulatory Compliance Consulting, Supply Chain Risk Analysis, Insurance And Bonding Advisory, ESG And Climate Risk Consulting

Which Regions Are Dominating The Construction Risk Consulting Market Landscape?

North America was the largest region in the construction risk consulting market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the construction risk consulting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

