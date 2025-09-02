Construction Trucks Market Projected to Reach $66 Billion with 5.6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Construction Trucks Market Through 2025?

The market for construction trucks has seen robust growth in the recent past. The market is projected to rise from a size of $50.20 billion in 2024 to $53.17 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include fast-paced urbanization in burgeoning economies, an increase in public and private funds for infrastructure development, a surge in industrialization in developing regions, heightened activities in road and highway construction, and an escalated demand for residential and commercial structures.

The market size for construction trucks is slated for substantial expansion in the coming years, scaling up to a sizable amount of $66.00 billion in 2029, proliferating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The surge is expected predominantly due to factors such as elevated allocation towards infrastructure by national authorities, swift uptake of eco-friendly construction methodologies, increased focus on disaster-resistant urban growth, intensifying construction tasks in rural and inadequately serviced areas, and the swelling worldwide inhabitants. Key trends anticipated during the projected period encompass advancements in self-driving technologies, the incorporation of telematics and live fleet tracking mechanisms, the application of hybrid and electric powertrains, the evolution of modular and personalisable vehicle structures, and the betterment of vehicle longevity through superior materials.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Construction Trucks Market?

The expansion of renewable energy endeavours is poised to drive the construction trucks market's growth. The term 'renewable energy projects' encompasses developments that generate power from resources that naturally replenish, such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy, aiming to cut down on carbon emissions and foster the use of sustainable energy. The global push from governments to implement supportive policies and financial aid is accelerating the growth of renewable energy projects, as they seek to transition from fossil fuels and meet climate objectives. Construction trucks play an integral role in these projects by transporting the materials, equipment, and parts necessary to erect wind, solar, and other clean energy facilities. For instance, the Solar Energy Industries Association, a trade association based in the US, reported that in December 2024, the US solar market saw a 21% increase from the third quarter of 2023, adding 8.6 GWdc capacity in the third quarter of 2024. It noted that 64% of all new electricity-generating capacity was solar, producing enough power annually for more than 37 million households. Consequently, the construction truck market's growth is being propelled by the expansion of renewable energy projects.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Construction Trucks Market?

Major players in the Construction Trucks Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Daimler Truck AG

• Volvo Group

• Tata Motors

• Komatsu Ltd.

• ISUZU China

• Scania AB

• Iveco Group

• XCMG Group

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Construction Trucks Market In The Future?

Key players in the construction trucks market are concentrating their efforts on launching novel products like heavy-duty construction trucks. These are aimed at facilitating infrastructure development by providing sturdy and efficient vehicular solutions tailored towards challenging construction and mining endeavors. A heavy-duty construction truck is a powerful piece of machinery, built to carry large, heavy equipment and materials over various construction sites, able to endure harsh environments and difficult terrains. For example, in July 2025, BharatBenz, a heavy vehicle manufacturing company based in India, introduced a fresh lineup of heavy-duty trucks, particularly crafted for construction and mining purposes. This range features new models from their HX and Torqshift series, including the 2828C HX and 3532C HX, boasting configurations of 280 hp with 1,100 Nm torque and 320 hp with 1,250 Nm torque respectively. These were formulated after extensive testing on demanding mining sites, with the objective of helping major contractors in updating their outdated fleets, given the expanding construction and mining equipment market in India.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Construction Trucks Market

The construction trucks market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dump Trucks, Tractor-Trailer Trucks, Cargo Trucks, Specialized Trucks, Other Types

2) By Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW): Below 15 Tons, 15-40 Tons, Above 40 Tons

3) By Propulsion: Diesel, Hybrid Electric, Other Propulsion

Subsegments:

1) By Dump Trucks: Articulated Dump Trucks, Rigid Dump Trucks, Off-Highway Dump Trucks, Site Dumpers

2) By Tractor-Trailer Trucks: Flatbed Tractor-Trailers, Lowboy Tractor-Trailers, Tanker Tractor-Trailers, Box Trailers

3) By Cargo Trucks: Light Cargo Trucks, Medium Cargo Trucks, Heavy Cargo Trucks, Enclosed Cargo Trucks

4) By Specialized Trucks: Concrete Mixer Trucks, Crane Trucks, Vacuum Trucks, Logging Trucks

5) By Other Types: Water Tanker Trucks, Fuel Tanker Trucks, Refrigerated Trucks, Utility Service Trucks

Global Construction Trucks Market - Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the construction trucks market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the construction trucks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

