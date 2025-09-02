The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Compensated Shrinkage Concrete Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

It will grow to $5.28 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Compensated Shrinkage Concrete Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the compensated shrinkage concrete market has been expanding robustly. Its size is predicted to rise from $3.59 billion in 2024 to $3.89 billion in 2025, with an 8.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The historical period growth is due to a surge in usage for industrial flooring applications, a growing preference for low-maintenance concrete solutions, an upsurge in urban redevelopment projects, rising adoption rates of precast concrete elements, and a boost in demand for tunnel and underground construction.

In the coming years, the compensated shrinkage concrete market is anticipated to witness substantial growth. Its value is projected to escalate to $5.28 billion in 2029, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the predicted period can be linked to an increased usage of concrete admixture, burgeoning call for sustainable building materials, elevated investment in smart city structures, a rising emphasis on reducing lifecycle expenses, and the evolution of high-performance building standards. The forecast period will see trends like the advancement in fiber-reinforced concrete technologies, the creation of eco-friendly admixtures, enhancements in self-healing concrete solutions, progress in 3D concrete printing applications, and the development of superior shrinkage-reducing agents.

Download a free sample of the compensated shrinkage concrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26759&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Compensated Shrinkage Concrete Market?

The growth of the compensated shrinkage concrete market is anticipated to be propelled by heightened emphasis on environmental sustainability and the adoption of green construction practices. These strategies aim to produce structures that are resource-efficient, promote energy conservation, and cause minimal harm to the environment throughout their existence. This growing trend stems from an increased awareness of environmental damage, urging the sector to opt for methods that lessen ecological impact and contribute to sustained environmental wellbeing. Compensated shrinkage concrete backs environmental sustainability by reducing cracks and lengthening the lifespan of structures, thereby decreasing the frequency of repairs. This in turn results in less material consumption and waste, which complements green building norms. For example, the Green Building Council, a non-profit organization based in the US, indicated that over 46,000 residential projects attained LEED green building certification in July 2024, denoting an approximately 5% rise in new registrations relative to 2023. As a result, the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and green construction practices is fuelling the expansion of the compensated shrinkage concrete market. The growth of the compensated shrinkage concrete market is further anticipated to be driven by an escalation in the construction of non-residential buildings. Non-residential buildings are those meant for uses other than residential accommodation, like business, industrial, institutional, or public functions. The surge in such buildings is stimulated by urbanization, as burgeoning cities necessitate more commercial spaces, office areas, and infrastructure to cater to their expanding demographics and economic operations. Compensated shrinkage concrete proves to be advantageous for non-residential buildings as it curtails cracking due to drying and thermal shrinkage, thereby ensuring improved durability and structural stiffness in large-volume, high-usage settings. For example, Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, divulged in July 2025 that the seasonally adjusted annual rate of expenditure on public construction touched $511.6 billion in May, registering an increase of 0.1% (±1.5%) from the revised total of $511.3 billion noted in April. Consequently, the escalation in the construction of non-residential buildings is propelling the expansion of the compensated shrinkage concrete market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Compensated Shrinkage Concrete Market?

Major players in the Compensated Shrinkage Concrete Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Heidelberg Materials AG

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

• Sika AG

• UltraTech Cement Limited

• Mapei S.p.A.

• NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD.

• Tremco CPG Inc.

• Master Builders Solutions

• Euclid Chemical Company



Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Compensated Shrinkage Concrete Market Growth

The compensated shrinkage concrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Expansive Cement, Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures, Fiber Reinforcement

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

3) By End-User: Construction Companies, Contractors, Engineers, Architects

Subsegments:

1) By Expansive Cement: Type K, Type M, Type S

2) By Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures: Liquid Admixtures, Powder Admixtures, Hybrid Admixtures

3) By Fiber Reinforcement: Steel Fibers: Glass Fibers, Synthetic Fibers, Natural Fibers

View the full compensated shrinkage concrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/compensated-shrinkage-concrete-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Compensated Shrinkage Concrete Market By 2025?

In the Compensated Shrinkage Concrete Global Market Report 2025, it is projected that Asia-Pacific would sustain its leading position as the biggest region from the year 2024. The report encompasses regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Compensated Shrinkage Concrete Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Concrete Restoration Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-restoration-global-market-report

Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-admixtures-global-market-report

Concrete Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-materials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.