Construction Equipment Tracking Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Construction Equipment Tracking Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Construction Equipment Tracking Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Construction Equipment Tracking Market?

The market size for construction equipment tracking has seen accelerated growth in the past few years. The projection is that it will expand from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion the following year, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) pegged at 11.1%. This growth during the historic timeframe owes to factors such as a surge in demand for visibility at work sites, escalating use of GPS-based systems, intensified prevention of asset theft measures, expansion in large-scale infrastructure projects, and a rising necessity for reports on equipment utilization.

In the coming years, the size of the construction equipment tracking market is predicted to surge rapidly, reaching a value of $2.94 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This expansion during the forecast period is due in large part to the increased usage of centralized fleet management tools, a renewed emphasis on predictive maintenance, and a rise in the adoption of cloud-based tracking software. Other factors contributing to the growth include urban construction zone expansion and an escalating demand for real-time operational analytics. The forecast period also sees key trends such as technological advancements in sensor hardware, telematics and automation innovations, investments in real-time data analytics, R&D in IoT connectivity, and improvements in the accuracy of satellite tracking.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Construction Equipment Tracking Market?

The projected growth of the construction equipment tracking market is largely influenced by the rise in construction activities. These activities comprise prioritized efforts to construct, modify or maintain physical edifices like buildings, roads, and infrastructure within specific time and budget constraints. The primary force behind the boost in construction activities is the swift pace of urbanization, resulting in a surge in demand for new residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects to cater to growing urban populations. The use of tracking technology for construction equipment significantly enhances operational efficiency via real-time tracking of equipment position and utilization, thereby diminishing downtime and optimizing resource allocation. For example, in July 2025, the UK's government body, the Office for National Statistics, reported that the total expenditure in the infrastructure sector had peaked at $23.64 billion (£20.3 billion) in 2024, representing a 16.9% growth from the previous year. Hence, the surge in construction activities is directly fueling the expansion of the construction equipment tracking market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Construction Equipment Tracking Market?

Major players in the Construction Equipment Tracking Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

• EquipmentShare

• Verizon Connect Inc.

• Samsara Inc.

• CalAmp Corp.

• Zonar Systems Inc.

• Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Construction Equipment Tracking Industry?

Key industry players in the construction equipment tracking market are prioritizing the creation of high-tech solutions, specifically the connected fleet management system, in order to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and transparency. This system allows the collection of real-time data from diverse equipment brands, incorporating performance measures, safety system feedback, and location tracking into one live portal. This encourages better decision-making and superior asset control. As an example, in April 2025, a notable advancement in fleet management was made when Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, a Japanese construction equipment corporation, launched the LANDCROS Connect Fleet Management System. This allows businesses to administer equipment from many manufacturers on a single platform. The system is particularly suited to support large construction, civil engineering, and rental companies with numerous machines at various locations. It offers a graphical representation of all assets, enabling users to monitor operating status, idle/running times, alarm status, fuel usage, and CO₂ emissions through comprehensible graphs and charts.

What Segments Are Covered In The Construction Equipment Tracking Market Report?

The construction equipment tracking market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment: Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete Equipment, Other Equipment

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Technology: Global Positioning System (GPS) Tracking, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tracking, Cellular Tracking, Satellite Tracking, Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Tracking

4) By End-User: Construction Companies, Equipment Rental Companies, Fleet Management Firms

Subsegments:

1) By Earthmoving Equipment: Excavators, Backhoe Loaders, Bulldozers, Skid-Steer Loaders, Motor Graders, Wheeled Loaders

2) By Material Handling Equipment: Cranes, Forklifts, Telehandlers, Conveyors, Hoists, Winches

3) By Concrete Equipment: Concrete Mixers, Concrete Pumps, Batching Plants, Screeds, Trowels, Shotcrete Machines

4) By Other Equipment: Pile Drivers, Trenchers, Compactors, Road Rollers, Drilling Machines, Pneumatic Tools

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Construction Equipment Tracking Market?

In 2024, North America led all regions in the global market for construction equipment tracking. The report predicts growth for the region. Besides North America, the report also covers South America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for the same market.

