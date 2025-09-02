Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers Market Size Worth $3.49 Billion by 2029 Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers Market Worth?

There has been a notable expansion in the field of walk-behind commercial mowers in the past few years. Projected to surge from a market size of $2.51 billion in 2024 to $2.69 billion in 2025, the sector is set to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Numerous factors have led to this growth during the historic period. These include a rise in landscaping work in city and suburban locales, an increased interest in professional lawn care businesses, a greater uptake of compact and easily manoeuvrable mowing machinery, and a surge in investments made towards municipal green spaces. Moreover, a heightened focus on the visual attractiveness of commercial sites has also factored into this growth.

In the coming years, the commercial walk-behind mowers market is projected to experience substantial growth, anticipated to reach $3.50 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth throughout the forecast period can be credited to several factors such as the increasing preference for eco-friendly and electric mowers, the escalating demand for low-maintenance landscaping tools, the rising acceptance of robotic and semi-autonomous walk-behind mowers, and the expansion of commercial real estate and hotel landscaping projects. Additionally, the need for more frequent mowing due to increasing climate instability contributes to this growth. The forecast period also sees major trends such as the development of hybrid power options, the use of telematics for performance tracking, the invention of deck height adjustment systems and electric start mechanisms, and the incorporation of safety systems and sensors.

What Are The Factors Driving The Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers Market?

Commercial walk-behind mowers are witnessing increased demand due to the rise in popularity of sports and recreational activities. Such activities could be leisurely games, exercise, or involvement in organized sports, and their growth predominantly results from heightened health awareness. As people realize the role of a fit body, active lifestyle, and sound mind in averting chronic health issues, the need for commercial walk-behind mowers becomes prevalent. These mowers are instrumental in maintaining the aesthetic and safety of outdoor spaces like parks, sports fields, and recreational grounds. For example, data from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association in February 2025 revealed that pickleball, a sport popular in the US, drew 19.8 million participants in 2024, escalating by 45.8% compared to 2023 and increasing by 311% in three years. Consequently, this amplified interest in sports and recreational activities is accelerating the commercial walk-behind mower market's growth. Further, the enlargement of green zones in cities contributes to the advancing commercial walk-behind mower market driven by heightened public health and environmental consciousness. Urban green spaces, incorporating natural and designed landscapes like parks, gardens, green roofs, trees along streets, provide environmental, recreational, and health advantages to city dwellers. The growth in urban green spaces arises from intensified focus on environmental sustainability, the health benefits these spaces offer, and combating urban air pollution and global warming. Commercial walk-behind mowers facilitate the effective upkeep of these lush landscapes, which elevates cities' overall environmental quality and visual charm. For instance, data from the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2025 recorded that the 100 biggest U.S. cities earmarked $9.7 billion for parks in 2022, which later climbed to $11.2 billion by 2023, adjusted for inflation. Thus, the growth of green spaces in metropolises contributes to the expanding commercial walk-behind mower market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers Market?

Major players in the Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Deere And Company

• Kubota Corporation

• Stanley Black And Decker Inc.

• Doosan Bobcat Inc.

• Makita Corporation

• Andreas Stihl AG And Co. KG

• The Toro Company

• Briggs And Stratton LLC

• Einhell Germany AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers Market?

A focus on creating environmentally-friendly technologies, such as electric walk-behind mowers, is seen amongst main companies in the commercial walk-behind mower market in an attempt to reduce emissions and cater to the rising demand for sustainable landscaping methods. Electric walk-behind mowers, which are lawn mowers that are powered by either cord or a rechargeable battery, allow the user to cut grass efficiently while reducing noise and emissions. For example, in September 2022, Exmark Manufacturing Company Inc. - a US-based manufacturer of commercial-grade lawn care equipment, launched its debut electric 21-inch walk-behind mower called Commercial 21 V Series, specifically designed for professional landscapers. This mower claims to offer zero-emission, low noise, and requires minimal maintenance, without compromise on its performance. It is equipped with a 60V battery system that is powered by two 7.5 Ah batteries, offering up to 40 minutes of runtime per charge. The mower comes with a 21-inch cutting deck that has adjustable height settings from 1 to 4.5 inches in increments of 0.5 inches and supports both bagging and mulching. The quiet nature of its operation and the absence of engine exhaust makes it an ideal choice for environments that are sensitive to noise and emissions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers Market Share?

The commercial walk-behind mowers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Gas-Powered, Electric-Powered, Battery-Powered

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Municipal

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail Stores

4) By End-User: Landscaping Services, Sports Facilities, Government And Municipalities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Gas-Powered: Single-Speed Gas Mowers, Variable-Speed Gas Mowers, Self-Propelled Gas Mowers, Push-Type Gas Mowers

2) By Electric-Powered: Corded Electric Mowers, Self-Propelled Electric Mowers, Push-Type Electric Mowers, Self-Propelled Battery Mowers

3) By Battery-Powered: Lithium-Ion Battery Mowers, Lead-Acid Battery Mowers, Push-Type Battery Mowers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for commercial walk-behind mowers. However, by 2025, projections highlight that Asia-Pacific will be the region exhibiting the fastest growth. The report detailed market statuses across several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

