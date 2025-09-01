Ilham Aliyev held meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Tianjin

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America regarding the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to develop a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America

The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America (hereinafter referred to as the “Participants”),

Have reached the following understandings:

I. Purpose

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter...

29 August 2025, 21:00