Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,984 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev held meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Tianjin

AZERBAIJAN, September 1 - MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America regarding the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to develop a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America

The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America (hereinafter referred to as the “Participants”),

Have reached the following understandings:

I. Purpose

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter...

29 August 2025, 21:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev held meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Tianjin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more