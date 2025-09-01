Cloud Secret Realm | “Spiritual Yading · Dream Daocheng” 2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun Registration Open

2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun 2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun 2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun 2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun 2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun

NANJING, CHINA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daocheng Yading, a breathtaking wonderland tucked away at on the southeastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, is hailed as the last pure land on the Blue Planet. On September 27, 2025, the “Spiritual Yading · Dream Daocheng” 2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun will gather 1,000 trail running enthusiasts from around the world to chase the limits of the sky! Registration is now open from August 27, 2025, 10:00 AM to September 12, 2025, 11:59 PM, with the lot-drawing results to be announced on September 16, 2025.Skyrun: The Ultimate High-Altitude Trail ChallengeSkyrun,as the name suggests, means running where the earth meets the sky. It is a dual test of willpower and endurance. For adventurers, the sky is the ultimate destination of the soul. With the magnificent landscapes of “Western Sichuan’s Hidden Realm,” the challenging race course, and the special experience of “running in the sky,” the 2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun offers a purer connection between humans and nature, delivering the ultimate trail experience. Runners from around the world are welcome to join!“Path of the Firmament” – 35km RaceTotal ascent: 2,863m | Total descent: 1,861mStarting from Shangri-La Town, runners will pass Kanggu Village, Kanggu Pasture, Longtong Dam, Chonggu Monastery, Pearl Lake, and the Final Pass, before finishing in Yading Village. Along the way, runners will traverse cloud seas, snow-covered ridgelines, alpine meadows, primeval forests, and glacial relics, challenging both the limits of the sky and themselves.“Cloud Steps” – 10km Hiking RouteTotal ascent: 490m | Total descent: 490mStarting from Luorong Pasture, runners will hike to the Milk Lake and return. With a light pack, they will enjoy the magnificent vistas of Daocheng Yading.An International Trail Race, A Global Runners’ GatheringThe 2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun is not only a feast of natural scenery but also a grand gathering of trail runners from across the globe. The race has been officially certified by the International Skyrunning Federation (ISF) and the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), demonstrating its professionalism and international standard. The 35km group requires runners to complete the course within 11 hours, making it a true test of stamina and determination. The 10km hiking group emphasizes participation and enjoyment, allowing amateurs to experience the beauty and joy of trail running in Yading.Highlights: Exploring Daocheng from the CloudsFor every runner dreaming of Western Sichuan, Daocheng Yading is a must-visit destination. Located in Yading Village, Shangri-La Town, Daocheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, the area is guarded by three sacred snow peaks—Chenrezig, Jampayang, and Chanadorje—throughout the year. This is the last pure land on the Blue Planet. This is a hidden paradise in explorer Joseph Rock’s heart a century ago. This is a mecca for trail running aficionados worldwide. In autumn, Daocheng Yading becomes a fairy-tale world: fiery-red Sangdui meadows, golden grasslands at Luorong Pasture, and the finest natural and cultural sceneries of the Tibetan Plateau converge here.The 2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun will feature a high-altitude course that plunges deep into Yading’s most special peaks, offering runners ever-changing terrain and breathtaking landscapes. Tibetan cuisine along the route will serve as special energy replenishment—tsampa with butter tea, yak jerky with yogurt, Tibetan hotpot, and highland vegetables—a cultural and culinary experience as much as physical fuel.Registration Details for the 2025 Daocheng Yading SkyrunRegistration for the 2025 Daocheng Yading Skyrun has officially opened. Participants can sign up via the “Daocheng Yading Skyrun” WeChat Official Account, Xempower’s WeChat Official Account, the “Xempower Race Assistant” WeChat Mini Program, or by emailing daochengyading2025@163.com. Those who successfully register will receive a race package, access to first-aid services, race insurance, course safety assurance, on-course refreshments, and additional related services. The event promises an extraordinary trail running adventure amidst the special landscapes of Daocheng Yading.About Nanjing Xempower Sports Technology Co., Ltd.Nanjing Xempower Sports Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading digital smart sports company in China, specializing in the digital transformation of the sports industry to support its high-quality development. Established in 2015, the company has experienced rapid growth and operates in four core business areas: digital sports, sports events, sports venues, and national club operations and management. With a robust technology development team, the company holds 26 patents in the sports industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.