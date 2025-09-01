AGII App Launches on iOS and Android to Deliver Real-Time Web3 AI Tools

AGII

New Mobile App Enables Global Access to AGII’s Advanced AI Smart Contract Tools for the Web3 Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGII today officially launched its mobile app on both iOS and Android platforms, making its cutting-edge AI-powered Web3 tools accessible to developers, builders, and enterprises across the globe. The app delivers AGII’s advanced smart contract logic engines, automation frameworks, and intelligent risk detection tools in a real-time, mobile-first environment.AGII’s mobile app empowers users to manage decentralized operations on the go with unmatched precision and efficiency. Built for seamless interaction with blockchain ecosystems, the app features self-learning contract engines, autonomous audit diagnostics, and predictive execution modules designed to streamline contract deployment and operational logic. This move marks a major milestone in AGII’s mission to scale intelligent infrastructure for the evolving Web3 landscape.With the launch, AGII users can now design, test, and monitor intelligent contract systems directly from their mobile devices, optimizing for speed, accuracy, and decentralization. The app includes integrated feedback loops, adaptive workflows, and dynamic risk analysis—all driven by AGII’s proprietary AI models. It also allows for real-time alerts and low-latency contract syncing, supporting the next generation of decentralized app development.About AGIIAGII is a Web3 AI infrastructure platform that builds advanced automation, predictive contract engines, and intelligent logic layers for decentralized systems. By integrating real-time AI, AGII enables seamless, scalable, and secure smart contract performance for blockchain ecosystems.

