NHS kicks off winter vaccine roll out with flu jabs for children and pregnant women

Millions of children and pregnant women are set to get their flu vaccinations from today, as the NHS kicks off its vital autumn vaccine roll out to protect people ahead of winter.

Vaccine teams across the country are ramping up efforts to make it as easy as possible for those eligible to get their jabs, including family drop-in clinics in the community.

For the first time as part of the national drive to get more children protected, school immunisation teams in some areas will be offering flu vaccines to 2- to 3-year-olds in nurseries with this expected to roll out more widely.

Expectant mums and all children aged two to 16 years are eligible for the flu vaccine, with this expanding to those aged six months to 18 years in clinical risk groups.

Most school-aged children will receive their flu vaccinations at school, but younger children and those who miss their school or nursery session can also get the vaccine at their GP practice or at a community clinic.

Pregnant women should speak to their maternity team to receive the flu jab at their scheduled maternity appointments, or by contacting their local GP practice or a pharmacy.

From today the NHS National Booking System also opens for all eligible individuals to book their winter flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, with appointments starting from Wednesday 1 October.

The flu vaccine is estimated to have prevented around 100,000 people from being hospitalised in England last winter by helping protect those at risk from getting seriously ill, particularly during the colder months when people gather indoors and viruses spread.

Despite this, there were more than 300,000 hospital bed days taken up by patients with flu last winter – almost double the previous winter (175,062 in 2023-24) and close to 50% higher than the year before (216,120 in 2022-23) – adding pressure to NHS services during the busy period.

The NHS is sending out millions of invitations this month to remind eligible people to come forward as soon as they can, but they do not need to wait for an invitation to book. Those eligible can book quickly and easily on the NHS website, NHS App or by calling 119.

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said: “The threat from getting seriously ill from flu and COVID-19 is all too real and each year we see hundreds of thousands of people hospitalised due to these nasty viruses – especially across the winter months.

“Vaccination is our best defence against these viruses and can be lifesaving – so I would urge mums-to-be, parents of young children and teens, and others who are eligible to come forward or book appointments for their jabs as soon possible, to help protect themselves and loved ones.

“Flu and covid vaccines are free to those at greatest risk and teams across the country are working hard to make it as quick and easy as possible to get them via local GP practices, pharmacies, in schools and other community clinics, so please do book an appointment today – it could keep you out of hospital this winter.”

This year, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.

As well as children and pregnant women, from October the flu vaccination is being offered to everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline social care workers, and health and social care staff.

For adults eligible for both vaccines the NHS will make flu and COVID-19 jabs available at the same time, providing protection from both viruses in one visit.

Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “We’re taking action now to protect the most vulnerable and build our defences before seasonal viruses take hold.

“Last winter showed us the significant impact the flu vaccination programme has with over 100,000 hospitalisations prevented, protecting patients from disease and the NHS from winter pressures.

“I urge all eligible families to come forward as soon as possible. Getting vaccinated now means you’ll be protected before peak flu season hits.”

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations will be available until Friday 30 January 2026, with flu jabs offered until the end of March 2026, in line with the typical seasons for the viruses.

Those eligible are being urged to take up the offer as soon as they can to ensure protection ahead of the peak winter virus season, with evidence from UKHSA suggesting the flu season usually peaks in December and January. This means starting adult vaccinations from October will ensure those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather indoors and viruses spread.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist for Immunisation at UKHSA said: “If you are eligible for a flu vaccine it is because you are at greater risk of getting seriously ill. Pregnant women and all children aged two to 16 are eligible for the flu vaccine and should get protected every year. When children take up the vaccination, it not only helps protect them. It also, importantly, helps to stop them spreading flu to others at greater risk, such as their grandparents or younger siblings. It takes around two weeks to get optimum protection once vaccinated, so book an appointment now.”

Last winter NHS services experienced a mix of seasonal viruses including COVID-19, flu, norovirus and RSV, which is why last month the NHS issued a call for pregnant women to come forward for their RSV jabs to help protect their babies due this winter against respiratory viruses.

The RSV vaccine was offered to pregnant women and older adults in England for the first time last September and has now helped to protect more than two million eligible people since the rollout kicked off.

Kate Brintworth, Chief Midwifery Officer for NHS England, said: “Getting vaccinated while pregnant is the best way to protect your baby from the moment they are born, as it passes on that extra protection to them and helps keep you safe during pregnancy.

“Vaccinations against flu, whooping cough and RSV are recommended by the NHS for pregnant women and are proven to be safe for mothers and babies.

“With flu jabs available from today for women at any stage of their pregnancy, now is the time for mums to act to make sure their babies are protected ahead of their first few months this winter, with whooping cough vaccines available from 20 weeks and RSV from 28 weeks.”

Pregnant mums from 28 weeks onwards can access the RSV jab through their maternity services, or alongside older adults aged 75, via their local GP practice or one of the over 120 community pharmacies delivering the vaccines in the North West, East of England and the Midlands.

The RSV vaccine is delivered year-round and can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is recommended to be given separately to the flu vaccine for greater effectiveness.

Based on scientific advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), those eligible for a flu vaccination this Autumn/Winter include:

From 1 September 2025:

pregnant women

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2025

primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

From 1 October 2025:

those aged 65 years and over

those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined in the Influenza chapter of the Green Book)

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants

Health and social care staff will also be offered a flu vaccine from their organisation from 1 October 2025, with multiple convenient options to get vaccinated based around working and shift patterns.

This year’s autumn COVID-19 vaccination programme will run from 1 October 2025 to 31 January 2026 and those eligible include: