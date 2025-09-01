APRIL TIMMS RELEASES SOILED DOVE — A CHRISTIAN HISTORICAL FICTION NOVEL OF ESCAPE, FAITH, AND REDEMPTION.

April Timms

Inspired by a dream, Timms brings to life a gripping story of survival and God’s deliverance in the face of unthinkable darkness.

Oh honey, God did set you free but you still need to heal. You are physically free, you’re spiritually free... You have so much freedom now, but you just haven’t healed yet. That takes time.” — Thomas Fremont

LAKE CITY, AR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and licensed professional counselor April Timms announces the release of her debut Christian historical fiction novel, Soiled Dove. Set in the early 1900s, the novel follows the harrowing yet hope-filled journey of a young girl fighting to escape the horrors of human trafficking. With faith as her anchor, the protagonist’s story unfolds as both a tale of survival and a testament to God’s power to redeem even the most broken circumstances.Unlike many works of historical fiction, Soiled Dove weaves together the brutality of a dark chapter inhistory with the light of spiritual hope. Readers are drawn into the painful realities of exploitation and thestrength required to break free, while also witnessing how God’s presence offers healing and purpose.The novel is at once a work of suspense, historical insight, and Christian inspiration—written for readerswho appreciate stories that balance raw truth with divine redemption.The inspiration for Soiled Dove came to Timms in a dream, a vision she felt compelled to bring to thepage. With a deep sense of spiritual calling, she wrote the novel as both a cautionary story of humanbrokenness and a powerful reminder that God is present even in the darkest valleys.Intended for mature young adult and adult readers, the novel resonates with anyone who has enduredhardship, confronted injustice, or sought hope beyond suffering. Its themes of faith, resilience, and renewal speak directly to those looking for stories that reveal God’s hand in even the most difficult trials.April Timms is a dedicated professional and community leader from Lake City, Arkansas. Together with her husband of 22 years, Anthony—a General Baptist youth pastor—she has been active in youth ministry for more than two decades. Timms co-owns a small group counseling practice, A Time for Peace Inc., where she specializes in treating trauma and addiction disorders as a licensed professional counselor.She is also the author of several therapeutic journals, including EMDR and CBT guides, as well as achildren’s CBT book. With Soiled Dove, Timms extends her mission of healing into the realm of storytelling, offering readers a novel that inspires courage and faith.Soiled Dove is now available, inviting readers into a story of darkness overcome by faith, strength, andGod’s redeeming love.On sale now on Amazon , Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Nobles.

