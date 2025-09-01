South Florida Yacht Broker Featured in Waterfront Times for Proven Hurricane Survival Strategy

St. Clair Superyachts CEO Kevin St. Clair St. Clair Superyachts

Kevin St. Clair of St. Clair Superyachts Shares 100% Storm Survival Method Amid Peak Hurricane Season

Most hurricane manuals miss the one factor that determines whether a yacht survives: understanding the triple-threat of wind angles, tide timing, and surge mechanics in real-time” — Kevin St Clair

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 75% of hurricane season still ahead and meteorologists warning of heightened Atlantic activity, Waterfront Times has spotlighted South Florida yacht broker Kevin St. Clair for his proven “100% storm survival strategy.” St. Clair, Founder of St. Clair Superyachts, developed the method over nearly three decades and more than 200,000 nautical miles at sea — including real-world hurricane encounters where every vessel under his care survived intact.St. Clair, Founder of St. Clair Superyachts, has served as captain, engineer, and project manager aboard multimillion-dollar yachts worldwide. His survival approach was shaped during Hurricane Wilma in 2005, when he successfully safeguarded a yacht directly in the storm’s path.“Most hurricane manuals miss the one factor that determines whether a yacht survives: understanding the triple-threat of wind angles, tide timing, and surge mechanics in real-time,” said St. Clair. “Our strategy isn’t theory — it’s based on results. Every vessel I’ve positioned with this method has come through intact.”The Waterfront Times feature (September 2025 issue) highlights how St. Clair’s survival strategy provides actionable guidance for yacht owners, focusing on the critical role of tide timing, dock configuration, and line setup. With meteorologists and news outlets revisiting historical storm data, the article provides fresh, real-world insights just as hurricane activity peaks in the Atlantic.The full article can be read on the Waterfront Times e-edition:High-resolution masthead and article preview are available at:About Kevin St. ClairKevin St. Clair is the Founder of St. Clair Superyachts, a licensed Florida superyacht brokerage. With more than 28 years in the industry and over 200,000 nautical miles logged, he is known for his rare combination of hands-on engineering expertise and discreet client representation. In September 2025, Kevin was featured in Waterfront Times for his 100% storm survival strategy for yachts — a proven system built from real-world experience helping owners safeguard their vessels during the most challenging hurricane scenarios.About St. Clair SuperyachtsSt. Clair Superyachts is a boutique yacht brokerage based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, specializing in the buying, selling, chartering, and protection of superyachts for UHNW clients. Founded by veteran yachtsman Kevin St. Clair, the firm brings nearly three decades of on-the-water experience and a client-first approach that emphasizes trust, discretion, and financial protection across every phase of yacht ownership.Media ContactKevin St. ClairFounder, St. Clair Superyachts📞 +1 (305) STCLAIR+1 (305) 782-5247📧 Kevin@stclairsuperyachts.com

