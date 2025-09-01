FAVIKON NAMES DR. JAMIE PAJOEL AMONG 2025 TOP 20 LEADERSHIP CONSULTANT IN CANADA

Dr. Jamie Pajoel Speaking at Workplace Leadership Conference in Canada Dr. Jamie Pajoel has over 25 years of leadership and management consulting experience. Dr. Jamie Pajoel Speaking at Workplace Leadership Conference in Canada

The global recognition highlights Dr. Pajoel’s results-driven leadership philosophy: Leadership is proven in small, repeatable behaviors—not slogans.

You can care for people without leading them but you can’t lead them without caring for them. ” — Dr. Jamie Pajoel

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Favikon report Dr. Jamie Pajoel was ranked among the “Top 20 Leadership Influencers in Canada (2025) for his growing influence on leadership practice in Canada and across the globe.The recognition highlights Dr. Pajoel’s results-driven leadership philosophy: Leadership is proven in small, repeatable behaviors—not slogans.Dr. Jamie Pajoel is a global leadership consultant, speaker and trainer, known for converting leadership theory into on-the-job behaviors. He teaches practical routines that help leaders deliver results and translates complex leadership theory into a compact set of high-leverage habits for Monday-morning use—simple, transferable, and practical.Dr Jamie Pajoel has over 25 years of leadership and management consulting experience, in designing, implementing, and addressing the growing leadership competency skill gap among professionals (a critical challenge impacting Canadian workforce efficiency and economic development). Hence, his approach offers innovative methods to leadership and includes an in-depth knowledge on leading organizations and change. Dr. Pajoel’s career highlights include 1,000+ speeches delivered globally and training more than 100,000 professionals on topics such as; Building a High Performing Team, Supervising Others, Managing Generation Gaps at Work, Delivering Constructive Criticism, Conflict Resolution in the Workplace, Servant Leadership, Communication Strategies, Leading with Emotional Intelligence, Coaching and Mentoring Skills for Managers, Mastering Executive Presence, Ethical Leadership, Leading Organization and Change, Developing New Managers, Business Negotiation Skills, Leadership Succession Planning, Confidence Building, Taking Leadership Initiative, Personal Branding, Goal Setting and Getting Things Done, Mastering Strategic Networking Skills, Teamwork and Team Building, Workplace Etiquette and Professionalism etc.Dr. Jamie Pajoel is founder, Workplace Leadership Institute, Canada- A leadership organization aimed at equipping C-suite Executives, Mid-level Managers, and emerging leaders, with the relevant leadership skills needed to navigate workplace challenges, enhance performance, develop leadership competencies, and drive organizational growth.Dr. Jamie’s global influence extends beyond borders, as he has been instrumental in bridging workplace leadership gap in Canada and across the globe. His work has been recognized with the State of Michigan Leadership Award and an African Union honor (2014). In 2018, he was invited to President Bill Clinton’s program, in acknowledgment of his contribution to leadership and enterprise development. He also holds an honorary doctorate from Myles Leadership University.He is the host, Workplace Leadership Conference, Canada- A global event platform for high-level knowledge-sharing, networking and global recognition for corporate executives and workplace professionals from diverse industries. He is also the author of Executing with Excellence, Better Managers for Better Workplace, Leading Organizations and Change, and Leadership Guidelines for Emerging Leaders.

