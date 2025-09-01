Poet N.A. Homie Launches Illegals on September 1: A Bold Testament to Identity, Borders, and Belonging

Releasing September 1, Illegals blends protest, love, and survival—giving voice to migration, queerness, and Black identity.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed poet and Licensed therapist N.A. Homie announces the release of Illegals on September 1, 2025 — a striking debut collection that confronts themes of migration, queerness, exile, resilience, whitewashing, and belonging with raw honesty and lyrical fire.

At a time when social media trends dictate what is seen and remembered, important conversations are often amplified one day and forgotten the next. Illegals resists this cycle of erasure. By capturing what communities live every day — displacement, survival, and the fight for dignity — the collection demands space in the cultural conversation long after hashtags fade.

Written at the intersection of immigration, queerness, and Black identity, Illegals offers readers an intimate yet political exploration of what it means to survive in a world that questions your right to exist. Through sharp rhythms, layered imagery, and a voice rooted in resilience, N.A. Homie turns silence into art, giving voice to those pushed to the margins.

“Illegals is not just poetry — it is testimony,” says N.A. Homie. “It’s about ethnical, racial, and identity borders, both visible and invisible, and the courage to claim space where you were told you don’t belong.”

The collection also speaks to those who feel powerless, capturing the longing for affirmation — a reminder that their stories matter, their presence counts, and their voices deserve to be heard.

With its blend of protest, love, and cultural memory, Illegals arrives at a critical moment. Readers will find poems that echo personal pain, collective struggle, and enduring hope — a rare balance that is both deeply lyrical and urgently relevant.

“Every page is a declaration,” adds N.A. Homie. “For immigrants, for queer people, for anyone who has ever been silenced — this book is for you.”

Illegals will be available in paperback ($13.99) and Kindle ($5.49) formats on Amazon, and also distributed through Ingram, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers beginning September 1, 2025.

About the Author

N.A. Homie is a Haitian-American poet, licensed therapist, and storyteller writing at the crossroads of migration, Blackness, and queerness. Through both therapeutic practice and literary voice, N.A. Homie transforms personal testimony into collective truth. Illegals is her debut collection.

Media Contact

NJI Publishing

Email Here:press@njipublishing.com

Website: https://njipublishing.com/press-media/

Amazon link:https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FMRT66XS?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

