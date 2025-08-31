iGulu Debuts F1 Pro and S1 Neo at IFA 2025: Redefining the Future of Home Beverages

2509IFA iGulu wait for you

CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --LeadAt IFA 2025, the world’s leading consumer electronics show, smart brewing brand iGulu will showcase its full 2025 product lineup for the first time. The flagship F1 Pro and the compact S1 Neo will make their global debut, bringing smarter, more precise, and more creative brewing experiences to everyday households. Visit iGulu at Booth H1.2-139 to watch live brewing demonstrations, sample freshly made beverages, and participate in interactive activities to receive exclusive souvenirs.Product Highlights- iGulu F1 Pro: iGulu’s flagship model integrates fermentation, cooling, and dispensing in one compact unit. Powered by precision sensors and the proprietary BrewOS™ intelligent algorithm, it automatically regulates temperature and pressure throughout the process. In simple terms, think one-touch, bar-quality drinks at home with consistent results, batch after batch. Whether using curated ingredient kits or exploring DIY recipes, F1 Pro makes complex brewing simple and enjoyable.Learn more about iGulu F1 Pro: https://igulu.com/products/igulu-f1 - iGulu S1 Neo: A compact, lightweight model designed for everyday lifestyles. S1 Neo brings smart brewing to younger users, couples, and families. Easy to place in small kitchens or living spaces, it delivers high-quality results across a wide range of daily beverages—from craft beer to refreshing sparkling drinks—making brewing part of modern home life.Learn more about iGulu S1 Neo: https://igulu.com/products/s1-beer-brewer - Global Brew Kit Collection: For the first time, iGulu will present its complete global brew kit portfolio at IFA, covering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. This expansion reflects iGulu’s brand upgrade from a “home beer brewing machine” to a universal “home beverage system.” Together with the upgraded machines and the iGulu App, these form a connected ecosystem that lets users explore, create, and share their beverages seamlessly.Learn more about Global Brew Kit Collection: https://igulu.com/collections/brewkits IFA ExperienceStep into iGulu’s booth and be surprised by fresh, bubbly creations. Enjoy live brewing demonstrations, tasting sessions featuring beer, kombucha, and sparkling fruit infusions, and fun interactive activities that highlight the joy of brewing. Exclusive IFA-limited souvenirs will also be available, adding a special keepsake to the immersive experience.Brand VisionSince its founding in 2015, iGulu has expanded into more than 50 countries and built a vibrant global community of brewers. From recreating classic lagers with family to crafting playful, themed drinks with friends, users worldwide continue to share inspiration and recipes through the iGulu platform.At its core, iGulu champions the idea that “Everyone is a Brew Artist,” empowering users to connect creativity, technology, and taste while embracing a more sustainable way to enjoy beverages at home. As part of its ESG commitment, iGulu promotes sustainable brewing practices: reducing packaging waste, supporting local ingredients, lowering carbon footprints, and fostering social connections through shared experiences.Closing InvitationiGulu warmly invites global media and visitors to discover the future of home brewing at IFA 2025.Messe Berlin, Hall 1.2, Booth 139 | September 5–9Brew the Future with Us.Learn more at: www.igulu.com

