Windy Karigianes delivers another essential release with Georgie B’s remix of her acclaimed single A Thousand Miles Away

“Georgie B Delivers Fresh Remix of Windy Karigianes’ Soul Hit A Thousand Miles Away”

LONDON , ENGLAND , UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WINDY KARIGIANES – A THOUSAND MILES AWAY (GEORGIE B REMIX)

Soul-jazz vocalist Windy Karigianes delivers another essential release with the brand-new Georgie B Remix of her acclaimed single “A Thousand Miles Away.”

The original version—co-written and produced by legendary producer, singer, and songwriter Randy Hall (Miles Davis, Ray Parker Jr.)—earned international radio success, climbing into the UK Soul Chart Top 10 and receiving widespread airplay across Europe, Japan, and Canada. With Windy’s distinctive vocals—echoing the spirit of many of the greats, yet carrying a sound entirely her own—the track quickly established itself as a modern soul favorite, seamlessly extending its reach into the R&B genre.

Now, remixed by Georgie B (The Groove Association)—a proven chart-topper and one of the UK Soul scene’s most respected figures—the song takes on a vibrant new life. His remix injects groove-infused soul, adding a contemporary flow with an elegant touch that elevates the track into a new dimension while keeping it equally at home on both the dancefloor and prime-time radio.

Following her #1 single and most recent #2 position on the UK Soul Chart, Windy continues to gain international recognition and further cements her reputation as a leading voice in today’s Soul Renaissance.

The Georgie B Remix of “A Thousand Miles Away” is available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.

https://youtu.be/KcTIO2qiKzM?si=FLLmAqdzEEc_L1yi

https://www.windysings.com/

