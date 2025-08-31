Orlando Real Estate: 60-Day Listings Are Now the Engine Behind Price Reductions

Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale Brenden Rendo | 407-616-9019 NextHome Neighborhood Realty Orlando Area Price Cuts

With 49%–59% of single-family listings past 60 days in Orange, Seminole, and Volusia, the trigger for price cuts is firmly in place across Central Florida.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s Orlando real estate market, the simplest predictor of a price reduction is time. Once a listing crosses 60 days on market (DOM), the probability of a price cut rises sharply. New county snapshots show that a large share of single-family homes in Orange, Seminole, and Volusia have already passed that 60-day trigger—setting the stage for more reductions heading into fall.

The 60-Day Trigger—County Snapshots (Single-Family)

Orange County: 2,455 active; 59.3% are 60+ DOM (≈1,455 homes). Track live reductions for Orange County.

Seminole County: 1,076 active; 49.4% are 60+ DOM (≈532 homes). Track live reductions for Seminole County.

Volusia County: 2,455 active; 54.2% are 60+ DOM (≈1,331 homes). Track live reductions for Volusia County.

“Sixty days is the inflection point,” said Brenden S. Rendo, Realtor with The Homes In Orlando Team. “When a listing crosses that line without strong offers, sellers get pragmatic. That’s when we see value-driven price cuts or meaningful concessions—and buyers who are watching closely can move fast and negotiate with confidence.”

Rendo added: “For sellers, the same clock matters. Presentation, pricing, and the willingness to adjust before day 60 often mean the difference between selling in stride and chasing the market later.”

How to Use the 60-Day Signal

Follow the county price-reduction pages (links above) and set a saved search for instant alerts.

Act quickly after a cut with clean financing and realistic timelines—terms help win the deal.

Target neighborhoods with higher 60+ DOM shares; they offer more negotiating room.

About The Homes In Orlando Team | Brenden Rendo

The Homes In Orlando Team helps Central Florida buyers and sellers make confident, data-driven decisions with modern marketing and neighborhood-level guidance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.