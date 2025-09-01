Former BVP Alumni Launches SafetyCamAI After Being Robbed at Gunpoint on Facebook Marketplace

WARETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After surviving a life-threatening robbery in Philadelphia during a Facebook Marketplace transaction, tech entrepreneur and former BVP (Bessemer Venture Partners) alumni Yan Auerbach has launched SafetyCamAI .com, a cutting-edge platform designed to make online meetups, peer-to-peer marketplaces, and community interactions safer.In August 2024, Auerbach arranged what should have been a routine sale through Facebook Marketplace, only to find himself staring down the barrel of a gun. Despite capturing crystal-clear photos of the suspects, law enforcement was unable to identify them. This shocking gap in public safety inspired the creation of SafetyCamAI, an AI-powered solution that bridges everyday security needs with advanced technology.“In that moment, I realized how broken the system was,” said Auerbach, Founder & CEO of SafetyCamAI. “We trust platforms and authorities to protect us, but when criminals slip through the cracks, people like me are left defenseless. SafetyCamAI was built to change that.”SafetyCamAI leverages artificial intelligence and facial recognition to scan images against publicly available criminal databases, such as Mugshots.com and federal court records. The goal: empower users — from parents hiring babysitters to Airbnb hosts welcoming strangers — with instant, actionable insights to protect themselves, their families, and their businesses.With online marketplaces like Facebook, Craigslist, and OfferUp seeing millions of daily transactions, the demand for trust and verification has never been higher. SafetyCamAI gives individuals and organizations a proactive layer of security without slowing down commerce or convenience.Key features of SafetyCamAI include:• Reverse Image Criminal Lookup – Upload a photo and instantly scan across millions of records.• AI-Powered Risk Scoring – Receive confidence levels and alerts when potential matches are found.• Marketplace Safety Integration – Tools designed for buyers, sellers, landlords, and HR teams.As a BVP alumni with a track record of scaling early-stage ventures, Auerbach is no stranger to identifying industry gaps and building impactful solutions. His unique blend of venture capital insight and personal experience positions SafetyCamAI at the forefront of a new era of digital safety.“Our mission is simple: prevent one more person from going through what I went through,” Auerbach added. “Safety shouldn’t be an afterthought — it should be built into how we live, work, and connect online.”About SafetyCamAISafetyCamAI is an AI-driven personal and community safety platform headquartered in Waretown, New Jersey, designed to verify identities and reduce risks in online marketplaces, hiring, and home rentals. Founded in 2024 after a firsthand encounter with violent crime in Philadelphia, SafetyCamAI empowers users with real-time background insights and peace of mind.Media Contact:Press InquiriesSafetyCamAI📧 info@safetycamai.com

