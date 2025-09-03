Maverick Systems Taps Industry Innovators to Tackle Brokerage Agent Retention Crisis

Maverick Systems Advisory Board

Real estate data analytics company expands to 25 MLS markets, profiling 25% of all U.S. REALTORS®

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maverick Systems, a leader in real estate data analytics for agent recruitment and retention, today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board composed of three prominent industry veterans. The board will provide strategic guidance as the company expands its platform, which helps brokerages combat the persistent challenge of agent churn.

This announcement comes as the company reaches significant milestones, including:

Expanding its data coverage to 25 MLS markets, profiling approximately 25% of all U.S. Realtors.

Serving customers who represent a combined annual sales volume of $6.5 billion.

Earning recognition on the T3 Sixty TECH 200 Watchlist and a 2025 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker designation.

The real estate industry faces a major agent retention crisis, with high turnover rates costing brokerages significant resources. Commissions lost due to agent departure costs billions annually across the U.S.

"The real estate industry is long overdue for a smarter platform that puts brokerages back in control. Maverick Systems is a powerful command center that simplifies complexity and helps brokerages scale with confidence," stated Laura O'Connor, a proven brokerage operations leader who was most recently the President and COO at JPAR® Real Estate and Maverick’s newest advisory board member. She is joined by:

Ruel Macaraeg: Senior Manager, Private Equity AI & Data at Ernst & Young, Technology Advisor at Equity Angels and a leader in AI-driven analytics.

Marci James: A veteran of real estate marketing and industry outreach, formerly with Realtor.com and the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Collectively, the new board members see Maverick Systems as a critical tool for the future of brokerage management.

"Maverick Systems is leading the charge on intelligent brokerage operations, leveraging machine learning and data analytics to solve real business problems in real estate," said Ruel Macaraeg.

Since its launch in February 2024, Maverick Systems has quickly established itself as an innovator in real estate. The company successfully completed the Equity Angels Accelerator program and has been featured at prominent industry events.

"What sets Maverick Systems apart is its revolutionary recruitment dashboard that delivers unparalleled agent analytics and actionable intelligence—far exceeding the capabilities of any competing tool in the industry," noted Marci James. "Maverick Systems is delivering a competitive advantage for forward-thinking brokerages by building and maintaining winning teams."

Maverick Systems provides a platform that not only helps brokerages grow, but also retains their most valuable asset: their agents. "The future of brokerage growth lies in data-driven decision-making and predictive insights," said Zaya. "With this seasoned advisory board and AI-powered solutions, we're not just keeping pace with industry evolution, we're defining it."

About Maverick Systems

Maverick Systems helps real estate brokerages grow through data-driven agent recruitment, retention, and coaching. By integrating advanced analytics into everyday decision-making, Maverick Systems empowers brokerages to scale smarter and achieve long-term success. For more information, visit www.mavericksystems.com.

