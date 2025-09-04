Advancing Smart Thermostat Demand Response in Underserved Rental Housing Markets

Tierra Resource Consultants and E Source Announce New Multi-client Study

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tierra Resource Consultants and E Source have announced a strategic partnership to launch a multiclient research initiative focused on expanding smart thermostat demand response (DR) programs within underserved rental housing segments. This effort aims to address a longstanding gap in residential DR participation and to support utilities in achieving scalable, cost-effective load management solutions.

To date, residential DR programs have predominantly served single-family homeowners, leaving renters—particularly those in multifamily and single-family rental properties—largely excluded. As purpose-built rental housing continues to grow at a faster rate than owner-occupied housing, this segment represents a significant and underutilized opportunity for utilities seeking to modernize and expand their DR portfolios.

The joint initiative will deliver a national framework and territory-specific strategies to help utilities and technology providers design inclusive DR programs that meet the unique needs of rental housing stakeholders, including property managers, landlords, and developers of built-to-rent communities.

Upcoming Webinar:

To support the launch of this initiative, Tierra Resource Consultants and E Source will host a public webinar titled “Expanding smart thermostat DR in underserved rentals” The session will outline the scope of the study, present preliminary insights, and invite utilities and technology partners to participate in shaping the future of residential DR.

Date: Tuesday September 9th, 11:00 AM-12:00 PM (PST)

Click here to register for the free webinar or visit https://www.esource.com/event-splash/221634 to register.

This event is intended for utility managers, DR planners, technology providers, and other stakeholders committed to advancing equitable and scalable residential DR solutions.

Key Objectives of the Study Include:

Characterizing the addressable market for smart thermostat DR in rental housing

Identifying and overcoming barriers related to technology deployment, program design, and customer engagement

Developing actionable strategies to foster participation and buy-in from territory-specific rental market stakeholders

Establishing scalable models for utility program implementation across diverse housing markets



Project Leadership and Contributors:

Luke Beckett, Senior Director of Engagement, E Source

Tom Hines, Principal, Tierra Resource Consultants

