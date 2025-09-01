Eagle Hospitality Supply Launches Labor Day Sale on LED Mirrors, Refrigerators & Metal Bed Frames

Exclusive bulk discounts on LED mirrors, refrigerator-microwave combos, and metal bed frames – Eagle Hospitality Supply Sale.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Hospitality Supply (EHS), a reputable Hospitality Furniture Distributor USA, unveiled its Labor Day Sale USA 2025, with special B2B hospitality supply deals for motel and hotel owners across the United States. The special sale, running from 28 August- 5th September, provides unbeatable Labor Day wholesale discounts USA on hotel room furniture wholesale, such as LED mirrors, mini refrigerators, microwave sets, and heavy metal bed frames.

As a leading motel furniture supplier USA, Eagle Hospitality Supply can clearly demonstrate its capabilities to bring value, high-quality hotel room products to purchasing directors, contractors, and hotel franchise group owners on a national basis. With this special promotion, Eagle Hospitality Supply has now proved to be a go-to resource for affordable hotel room essentials and bulk furniture deals for hotels.

Details of the Labor Day Sale

The Eagle Hospitality Supply Sale is engineered to allow hotel and motel businesses to cut expenses while improving the accommodations of their guests. With this week-long sale:

Bulk order discounts will be offered for EHS's best-selling categories.

Special B2B pricing is offered to contractors, purchasing managers, and property owners.

Nationwide delivery means hotels and motels from coast to coast can take advantage of these discounts.

These B2B hospitality supply deals are only accessible from Eagle Hospitality Supply in the Labor Day Sale USA 2025 and represent some of the best wholesale furniture for hotels USA.

Product Highlights

LED Mirrors for Hotels

Eagle Hospitality Supply provides a complete series of LED mirror wholesale USA, such as framed, arched, frameless, and backlit types. Not only do these mirrors contribute to the décor of the rooms, but they also provide energy efficiency and a contemporary guest experience. Hotels and motels looking to improve the interior can avail themselves of Labor Day wholesale discounts USA to buy in bulk at discounted rates.

Refrigerators with Microwaves for Hotels

Space-saving and compact design make a refrigerator with microwave for hotels the most sought-after in-room facility. Hoteliers appreciate the energy efficiency and ease of installation, while guests enjoy the compactness of having a fridge and microwave in one. Under the Eagle Hospitality Supply Sale, bulk purchasers can get these convenient appliances at discount B2B prices, perfect for motels, boutique hotels, and extended-stay hotels.

Metal Bed Frames

EHS offers metal bed frame bulk order solutions that are made for durability, commercial-strength quality, and simple assembly. Constructed to withstand the heavy use of a day's guest traffic, these bed frames deliver dependable, quiet operation and lasting value. Hotels and motels seeking to equip their rooms with durable furnishings will enjoy outstanding savings during this year's Labor Day Sale USA 2025.

Why Choose Eagle Hospitality Supply?

Being a wholesale hotel furniture USA, EHS is not just a supplier but a reliable partner for hospitality companies. Benefits are:

Affordable bulk pricing on items like mirrors, refrigerators, and bed frames.

Customization options to meet specific property requirements.

Quick, countrywide delivery from a hotel furniture supplier Delaware, USA.

A reputation as one of the most dependable hospitality furniture distributors USA brands available in the industry.

With quality products and excellent customer care, Eagle Hospitality Supply keeps providing affordable hotel room essentials and the best wholesale furniture for hotels USA.

Quote from the Company

“Hotels and motels work hard to deliver exceptional guest experiences, and our goal is to support them with quality, affordable furniture and essentials,” said Karan Bhatia, Owner of Eagle Hospitality Supply. “This Labor Day Sale USA 2025 is a chance for property owners and contractors to take advantage of bulk furniture deals for hotels that truly make a difference in value and guest satisfaction.”



About Eagle Hospitality Supply

Headquartered in Dover, Delaware, USA, Eagle Hospitality Supply is a reliable hotel furniture supplier in Delaware, USA, specializing in hotel room furniture wholesale, such as LED mirrors, compact refrigerators with microwave, and metal bed frames. Providing hotel, motel, and contractor nationwide, the firm is a reputable hospitality furniture distributor USA, delivering affordable hotel room essentials supported by prompt delivery and dependable customer service.

Hotel and motel owners, operators, and contractors are encouraged to explore the Eagle Hospitality Supply Sale and secure limited-time Labor Day wholesale discounts USA. For product catalogs, bulk pricing, or quote requests, visit our website.

Media Contact

Business Name - Eagle Hospitality Supply

Contact Person - Karan Bhatia

Email - info@eaglehospitalitysupply.com

Contact No. +1574 505 6600

Address - 8 The Green, Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Website - https://eaglesolarsupply.com

