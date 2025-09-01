Scott Firsing Releases Gripping Debut Techno-Thriller Novel 'Uranium Sky'

A high-stakes fusion of nuclear intrigue, ancient mysteries, space exploration, and humanity’s first contact.

I wanted to write a story that feels one headline away from reality.” — Scott Firsing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International relations expert and aerospace consultant Scott Firsing, PhD announces the release of his debut novel, Uranium Sky, a geopolitical techno-thriller that weaves together stolen uranium, ancient alien artifacts, humanity’s first steps toward Mars—and the possibility of first contact.Set across continents and centuries, Uranium Sky follows nuclear expert Dr. John Carver as he unravels a global conspiracy involving a charismatic Egyptian president, secretive space missions, and technologies that defy modern science—culminating in an encounter that could forever redefine humanity’s place in the universe. From the guarded vaults of South Africa’s Pelindaba nuclear facility to the hidden tombs beneath Egypt’s sands, Carver races against time to stop forces that could alter the course of human evolution—or end it entirely.Blending the hard science of Tom Clancy–style realism with the speculative wonder of The Martian and Ancient Aliens, Uranium Sky offers a pulse-pounding narrative for fans of political thrillers, space exploration, archaeological mysteries, and cosmic first contact.“I wanted to write a story that feels one headline away from reality,” says Firsing. “The science, the geopolitics, and the history are real—it’s the connections between them that take the reader into uncharted territory.”Firsing draws on his background in international relations, aerospace policy, and global security to ground his novel in authentic detail. His work has taken him from UN summits to SpaceX launch pads, giving Uranium Sky its rich, cinematic realism.Uranium Sky is available now in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon and through www.uraniumsky.com

