Binsera Unveils World’s Largest Connected Health Suite — ONC-Certified AI EHR & PACS

Binsera-ONC-Health-IT-Certification Binsera EHR platform with built-in PACS viewer for radiology images

Binsera unifies AI charting, imaging, billing, and claims into the world’s largest connected health suite — secure and offline-ready

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Binsera Corporation , a multinational healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of what it calls the world’s largest connected health suite : an ONC-certified, HIPAA-compliant Electronic Health Record (EHR) and PACS platform powered by AI and designed for true offline functionality.This next-generation platform connects every workflow in healthcare — from patient check-in to billing — into a single system, eliminating the silos that have historically slowed down hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics.“Healthcare has been fragmented for far too long. Clinicians and staff juggle multiple logins, portals, and disconnected databases,” said Narendran Kizhakkekalappurackel Sankaran, Founder & CEO of Binsera Corporation. “With Binsera, we unify charting, labs, radiology, pharmacy, and financials under one roof. Whether you’re a rural clinic with shaky internet or a large health network, this platform ensures seamless, safe, and compliant care delivery at all times.”Platform HighlightsAI-First Design: Natural language processing (NLP) for charting, AI-assisted billing, and automated claim scrubbing.Integrated Clinical Modules: Labs, pharmacy, radiology, blood bank, nursing flowsheets, and barcode medication administration (BCMA).Smart Patient Access: QR-based scheduling, digital queue management, and e-consent forms with e-signature.Medication Safety: DEA-validated e-prescribing plus AI-driven drug–allergy and drug–interaction checks.Revenue & Compliance: Automated eligibility checks, ICD–CPT mapping, and integrated revenue cycle management.Offline-Ready: Built to run on desktops, tablets, and mobile devices even without internet connectivity.PACS Built-In: Native DICOMweb viewer with imaging and reporting fully embedded in the EHR.Multi-Tenant Scalability: Supports hospitals, nursing homes, dentists, physical therapy centers, and independent practices on a single cloud stack.Real-World ImpactNurses and doctors using Binsera report faster charting, fewer errors, and streamlined patient throughput. “The AI features save us hours every week,” one provider noted, “and patients love the modern check-in process and quick results.”About Binsera CorporationBinsera Corporation is a global healthcare technology innovator headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company’s flagship product is the world’s most complete AI-powered, offline-ready EHR and PACS platform, designed to serve the full spectrum of care facilities — from large hospital networks to small specialty clinics.Binsera — The World’s Largest Connected Health Suite.For more information, visit www.binsera.com or contact press@binsera.com| +1 (832) 234-2164.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.