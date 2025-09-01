New AI App Helps Classical Musicians Practise More Effectively

Leopold AI Music Teacher – the digital coach that analyses your playing and gives instant feedback for smarter practice.

The newly developed AI app helps musicians make practicing more effective and motivating with precise analysis and immediate feedback.

LEOPOLD is a groundbreaking app designed to transform your classical playing, providing professional feedback, assessing your musical strengths and weaknesses and providing personalized practice tips.” — D. Resch

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World first: Musicians now have access to innovative support for daily practice – the AI-based coaching app Leopold. Developed in Zurich and named after Leopold Mozart, the renowned teacher and father of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the app acts as a teacher in the pocket, providing classical musicians with instant feedback to practise more effectively.

Accurate feedback

The Leopold app precisely analyses core skills such as rhythm, intonation, musical expression and technique, provides immediate, structured feedback and suggests specific exercises for improvement. Musical mistakes and areas for improvement are clearly identified, enabling musicians of all ages – from young beginners to ambitious amateurs – to practise efficiently and in a targeted manner.

Amateur and Hobby Musicians – The Teacher in Your Pocket

For many amateur musicians, practicing alone often means uncertainty: no corrections, no feedback, and little motivation. Leopold AI Music closes this gap by acting as a personal coach in your pocket – analysing every detail in real time and giving instant feedback. The result: musicians practice smarter, see progress immediately, and arrive well-prepared for their next lesson.

Parents of Young Musicians – Confidence Through Objectivity

Parents may listen attentively, but most cannot truly judge whether their child is practicing correctly. Leopold AI Musicoffers clear, objective feedback, completely independent of the parents’ own musical knowledge. This ensures that children practice effectively and stay motivated through visible progress, while parents gain confidence that every practice session is worthwhile.

Co-developed by musicians

Leopold has been extensively tested and optimised in collaboration with members of a Zurich amateur orchestra. This has ensured that the app is practical and intuitive to use. Importantly, Leopold does not replace traditional music lessons, but complements them with fact-based and constructive feedback that musicians can use anytime, anywhere.

Start for free, upgrade affordably

The app will be available free of charge in German, English, Spanish and French from August 2025, including an initial free analysis. Further detailed analyses can be easily purchased using credits starting at EUR 0.14 per analysis.

Available in Apple App Store und Google Play Store

