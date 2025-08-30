8/29/25 – KUNIA ROAD WILDFIRE 100% CONTAINED IN WEST O‘AHU

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

KUNIA ROAD WILDFIRE 100% CONTAINED IN WEST O‘AHU

Crews Maintain Fire Watch and Clean-up Operations

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announced that the Kunia Road Fire, which burned approximately 251 acres in the Waipahu-Kunia area, was fully contained by the evening of August 25, 2025. Helicopters were used to drop water on the fire, and crews worked to secure the fire’s edge. Officials do not expect the fire to spread further.

What’s Happening Now

Some patches of vegetation inside the fire area are still burning, and hot spots remain from smoldering stumps and logs. This means people may continue to see smoke in the region for days or even weeks.

Since August 26, crews have been monitoring the fire zone daily to make sure it remains safe. Firefighting equipment, including foldable water tanks, pumps, and hoses, has now been removed. Firefighters from Maui, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island who came to assist have returned home.

Fire Impact

The fire started near Kunia Camp and burned through dry grass, shrubs and trees on private land before reaching the Honouliuli Forest Reserve. The fast-moving fire created dangerous conditions for crews, but thanks to their efforts, no homes were damaged, and no one was injured.

“The teamwork and dedication of our crews and partners made it possible to contain this fire under very tough conditions,” said DOFAW Incident Commander Ryan Peralta. “Now that the fire is secure, we can begin working on restoring the area.”

How You Can Help

If you see signs that the Kunia Road Fire has spread outside the contained area, call 911 immediately.

With much of Hawaiʻi facing drought, DOFAW urges everyone to help reduce the risk of wildfires by:

Keeping campfires and barbecues at least 10 feet away from vegetation, having water and a shovel nearby and ensuring fires are completely out before leaving.

Making sure chainsaws, trimmers, and recreational vehicles have spark arrestors and are well-maintained.

Parking only on paved or cleared areas, not on dry grass or brush.

Calling 911 if you see a fire or unusually heavy smoke.

For more tips on wildfire preparedness, visit www.hawaiiwildfire.org.

