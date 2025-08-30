Amerigo Scientific Releases Lectins Used for Physiological & Pathological Processes Conjugated or Unconjugated Available

Amerigo Scientific announced lectin products designed to accelerate studies of cellular recognition, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amerigo Scientific, a life science supplier focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and pharmaceutical communities, announced its expanded lectin products designed to accelerate studies of cellular recognition, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic development. The portfolio includes both conjugated (fluorescent, biotinylated) and unconjugated lectins , providing researchers with unparalleled flexibility for diverse experimental needs in physiological and pathological processes.Lectins—natural proteins or glycoproteins that bind specific carbohydrate structures—serve as critical probes for decoding cellular communication, pathogen-host interactions, and disease biomarkers. Amerigo Scientific’s lectins are sourced from plants, fungi, and legumes, each rigorously validated for specificity and activity. Key applications include: Cell surface mapping: Visualize glycoconjugates in cancer, immune, and stem cells. Pathogen detection: Identify microbial surface glycans for infectious disease research. Drug delivery systems: Leverage lectin-carbohydrate interactions for targeted therapies.Product Highlights: Conjugated vs. Unconjugated FormatsProduct Type: Unconjugated LectinsKey Features: High-purity, native proteins; customizable for user-defined conjugationResearch Applications: Glycoprotein purification, affinity chromatographyProduct Type: Fluorescein-LabeledKey Features: Immediate use in live-cell imaging; excitation/emission optimized for microscopyResearch Applications: Real-time tracking of cell surface dynamicsProduct Type: BiotinylatedKey Features: Compatible with streptavidin-based amplification; ideal for blotting/ELISAsResearch Applications: High-sensitivity biomarker detectionDriving Innovations in Disease ResearchAmerigo Scientific’s lectins enable cutting-edge investigations into pathological mechanisms: Liver Diseases: Conjugated lectins detect aberrant glycosylation in cholestasis and hepatitis, complementing bilirubin metabolism studies Oncology: Fungal lectins (e.g., Ganoderma lucidum) demonstrate tumor-selective cytotoxicity by inducing cancer cell apoptosis. Immunotherapy: Lectins like Agaricus bisporus enhance dendritic cell maturation, supporting vaccine development.“Our lectins are lyophilized or liquid formats with detailed storage protocols to ensure stability and quality,” said the business development manager at Amerigo Scientific. “By offering conjugated and unconjugated lectins, we empower researchers to dissect carbohydrate-driven processes in cancer, infection, and genetic disorders—with speed and reproducibility.”About Amerigo ScientificAmerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation from all companies and institutions in the area of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.