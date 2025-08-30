Press Releases

08/29/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Appeals Court Win Declaring Trump Tariffs Illegal

Connecticut Now 2-0 Against Trump Over Lawless Tariffs

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit sided with Connecticut and 11 other attorneys general suing to block Trump’s unlawful tariffs.

Attorney General Tong and the coalition had sued the Trump administration in the United States Court of International Trade for unlawfully imposing tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) through executive orders, social media posts, and agency orders. The Court of International Trade sided with the states, finding that the tariffs were invalid and could not be implemented. The Trump Administration appealed, and the decision was stayed pending the appeal. Tonight, the appellate court upheld the trade court decision, agreeing with Connecticut and the coalition states that Trump lacked authority to impose the tariffs that have caused economic pain to families and businesses across the country. The appellate court decision stayed its decision to allow the Trump Administration to now appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Trump’s lawless tariffs are a needless tax on families and businesses who cannot afford to bankroll stupidity. Trump lost in the Court of International trade. Now, he’s lost in the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. And we know he’s going to waste more time and money pressing his luck before the Supreme Court. This is a big victory for common sense and American wallets, but we know we are going to have to keep fighting put a stop this damaging economic war for good,” said Attorney General Tong.

While the appellate court upheld the decision to invalidate the tariffs, it concluded that the trade court must revisit the scope of its injunction based on the Supreme Court’s recent ruling regarding universal injunctions.



