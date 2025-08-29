ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S HBCU GO FOOTBALL SEASON KICKS OFF SAT. AUG 30TH WITH TWO ACTION-PACKED GAMES OVER OPENING WEEKEND

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider representing Black Excellence through an all-new platform capturing the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Saturday’s lineup features Hampton vs. Jackson State and Fayetteville State at Benedict, followed by Sunday’s Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic simulcast with NFL Network — Miles vs. Virginia Union

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBCU GO, the free-streaming digital platform from Allen Media Group and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), kicks off its 2025 football season with an epic two-day slate of games and a broadcast first.

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, The season kicks off with a weekly lineup featuring two live HBCU matchups every Saturday all season long. HBCU GO’s coverage brings together two dynamic announcing crews across its syndication and cable platforms. On the syndication side, fans will hear the action called this weekend by James Hadnot on play-by-play, with veteran broadcaster Jon Kelley providing analysis and Lawrencia Moten reporting from the sidelines.

For cable viewers, Tolly Carr leads play-by-play, joined by analyst Tim Scarborough in the booth and Nicole Hutchison delivering insights and stories from the field. Together, these teams bring unmatched energy, expertise, and on-the-ground perspective to every matchup.

● Game 1: Hampton University vs. Jackson State University @ 3 PM ET

Jackson State enters as the reigning HBCU National Champions, Celebration Bowl winners, and SWAC Champions. The Tigers return key playmakers, including QB Jacobian Morgan (2nd Team All-SWAC) and Travis Terrell Jr. (SWAC Freshman of the Year, 1st Team All-SWAC). They’ll face a Hampton squad that finished 2nd in the CAA in rushing and brings a dangerous backfield. Former CIAA Offensive Player of the Year Isaiah Freeman steps in at QB, alongside returning RB Jaquan Snipes (531 yards, 6 TDs).

● Game 2: Fayetteville State University at Benedict College @ 5 PM ET

Fayetteville State has been a model of consistency, reaching 5 of the last 6 CIAA Championship Games under Coach Hayes (.800 win pct) and returning experienced QBs led by Joe Owens. The Broncos will test Benedict, the back-to-back SIAC Champions (2022, 2023), under second-year head coach Ron Dickerson. Benedict’s defense is anchored by preseason All-American Israel Nwokocha, with offensive firepower from WRs Jaxon Williams, Troy Hillman, Malaqhi Jones, and Shartarius Williams, plus transfer RB Triston Morgan.

On Sunday, August 31 at 4 PM ET, history is made with the HBCU GO + NFL Network simulcast of the 2025 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic from Canton, OH – Miles College Golden Bears (2024 SIAC Champs) vs. the Virginia Union Panthers (2024 CIAA Champs). A true clash of champions, this game puts HBCU football on its biggest national stage yet.

VICTORY FORMATION, a one-hour weekly preview series featuring Jeff Lightsy Jr., airs every Saturday through November 22.

WHEN:

● Saturday, August 30, 2025 – Doubleheader @ 3 PM ET & 5 PM ET

● Sunday, August 31, 2025 – Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic @ 4 PM ET

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can catch all the action on multiple platforms:

● Broadcast syndication in major U.S. TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings).

● National broadcasts on theGrio Television Network.

● Streaming access via:

* The HBCU GO mobile app & HBCUGO.tv

* Free-streaming platforms including Local Now

* Armed Forces Network

* FanDuel TV

Don’t miss a moment of the energy, tradition, and excellence that defines HBCU football. For more information, visit hbcugo.tv

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). Headquartered in Los Angeles, AMG has offices in New York and Atlanta. AMG owns/operates 28 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv.

