KAPLAN MD® Launches Diamond Contour® Hand Treatment: Clinically-Inspired Skincare from a Dermatology Innovator

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Stuart Kaplan, founder of KAPLAN MD® Skincare, has launched Diamond Contour® Intensive Anti-Aging Hand Treatment, a clinically inspired, needle-free solution designed to restore smoothness, softness, brightness, and youthful plumpness to the hands.

The KAPLAN MD Diamond Contour Intensive Anti-Aging Hand Treatment is now available at kaplanmd.com.

With over 35 years of experience at the forefront of cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Kaplan has consistently been an anti-aging pioneer. He was one of the first doctors to provide Botox injections in Beverly Hills in the early 1990s, introduced Sculptra®, the first FDA-approved facial revolumizer in 2004, and began advanced Salmon PDRN injections using proprietary techniques for facial rejuvenation in 2023.

Launching this month is Dr. Kaplan’s newest skincare innovation, making our hands the new “face” for anti-aging treatments.

“Over the years, I’ve seen patients take great care of their face and neck but neglect the skin on their hands. The skin on the hands ages differently because they are constantly exposed to the sun, without the normal sunscreen or skincare regimens that people do for their face. This means wrinkles, age spots, and the look of bony or veiny hands as skin loses plumpness and elasticity. Many patients have told me they feel self-conscious in meetings or on dates because they need to use their hands, and are embarrassed by their aged appearance,” says Dr. Kaplan. “To rejuvenate hands, I use the same principles as facial treatments, and use a combination of fillers to replump bony hollows, and lasers to remove brown spots and sun damage."

However, restoring the skin's quality to its youthful firmness and elasticity requires daily care with high-quality skincare ingredients. Dr. Kaplan’s new Diamond Contour® Intensive Anti-Aging Hand Treatment combines dermatology-grade ingredients to restore and maintain youthful-looking hands. First is Argireline® Peptide, a needle-free alternative to Botox, to visibly smooth and plump the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Then enriched with 5 Essential Moisturizers & 22 Certified Organic Extracts to quench skin with deep, long-lasting hydration. An extraordinary complex of Crushed Diamonds and Vitamin C works to help brighten uneven skin tone and diminish the look of dark spots, veins, and discoloration. The result is smoother, plumper, more radiant skin for younger-looking hands.

Clinical testing shows participants experienced a 42% increase in hydration after just one use. Consumer surveys confirmed that 93% reported softer hands, 86% noticed brighter skin, and after two weeks, 100% saw softer, smoother hands, 96% brighter skin, and 90% experienced reduced fine lines and improved plumpness.

Consumer Reviews:

★★★★★ “Love this. It absorbs quickly and has really made a difference in how my hands look. Wrinkles, discoloration, and veins all look better.”

★★★★★ “I haven’t used it for long, but I’m already seeing freckles fading and my hands appearing younger.”

With every attention to detail, from its clinical ingredients and luxurious texture, to the beautiful custom lavender scent crafted by a fragrance house in France, the Diamond Contour Hand Treatment turns daily hand care into a sensory ritual. Dr. Kaplan has changed the “face” of aging, with serious skincare for the hands.

About Dr. Stuart Kaplan

Dr. Kaplan is a renowned Beverly Hills dermatologist who combines scientific innovation with aesthetic artistry. Over three decades, he has pioneered treatments including Botox, Sculptra®, and advanced injectable therapies such as PDRN, while developing skincare products that maintain and extend procedural results. His philosophy: cosmetic procedures correct past signs of aging, while daily, scientifically formulated skincare preserves and enhances the skin’s health, resilience, and beauty for the future.

For more information, visit https://www.kaplanmd.com/

