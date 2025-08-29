Dr. Larry E. Beauchamp Releases Gritty Western Thriller 'Justice At Tyler, Texas'

Larry Beauchamp - Author Justice At Tyler, Texas: The Justice Series Part 2

A Tale of Evil, Integrity, and One Man’s Relentless Pursuit of Justice

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the second chapter of The Justice Series, author Dr. Larry E. Beauchamp delivers another gripping Western novel with Justice At Tyler, Texas, following the unyielding Texas Ranger Jimmy Snider as he tracks a fanatical killer known only as "The Preacher."Set against the rugged and morally complex backdrop of the Old West, Justice At Tyler, Texas introduces readers to a chilling antagonist—The Preacher—a man who claims divine authority as he orders violent crimes to be carried out in the name of righteousness. Ranger Snider, known for his sharp instincts and unwavering moral compass, must navigate a tangled web of deception, manipulation, and secondhand violence to bring this twisted criminal to justice.With no clear crime directly tied to The Preacher himself, Snider’s quest is not only a test of physical endurance but of spiritual resilience and intellectual cunning.“This story was born from my love of Westerns, particularly those by William Johnstone,” says Dr. Beauchamp. “But I wanted to bring a deeper message—that even in the face of evil, justice can prevail through faith, persistence, and courage.”A retired Air Force veteran, Dr. Beauchamp’s life has been marked by service and spiritual leadership. After 27 years in the pastoral ministry and a distinguished career as an Air Force recruiter and UNIVAC computer instructor, he has turned his storytelling passion into a powerful platform. His work continues to uplift and inspire, with a growing catalog that includes A Joyful Life, The Fine Art of Dying, and Justice at Sundown Gulch.Justice At Tyler, Texas is not just a Western; it’s a story of hope and justice in the face of moral darkness—a reminder that one man, guided by faith and integrity, can still make a difference.The book is available on Amazon and other online retailers . For more information, please visit www.larrybeauchamp.com

Larry Beauchamp on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.