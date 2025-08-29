Celebrating the Legacy of Opera Icon Leona Mitchell

Community leaders, dignitaries, and guests gathered at Oklahoma City Community College to honor Grammy Award-winning operatic soprano and Oklahoma native Leona Mitchell during the opening of her exhibit

An inspiring exhibit honors soprano Leona Mitchell, celebrating her journey from Oklahoma roots to the world’s greatest opera stages.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This weekend marks the final opportunity to view the captivating exhibit honoring Leona Mitchell, Oklahoma native and world-renowned opera singer. On display at the Visual and Performing Arts Center – Inasmuch Art Gallery at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC), the exhibit—which opened August 19—closes Tuesday, September 2, 2025.The exhibition features a remarkable collection of Mitchell’s gowns, costumes, photographs, and memorabilia, highlighting her extraordinary career that spanned 18 seasons at the Metropolitan Opera and stages around the world. Visitors have been given a rare opportunity to see the artistry and legacy of the Grammy Award–winning soprano up close.Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of OCCC , shared her reflections on the exhibit:“It has been an honor for Oklahoma City Community College to celebrate Leona Mitchell and her trailblazing career. Hosting this exhibit alongside Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan and the Shine Program has allowed our students, community, and guests to see firsthand the legacy of an Oklahoma artist who has inspired audiences worldwide. We were especially grateful to welcome so many notable guests who joined us to honor Ms. Mitchell—an experience that brought together our campus and community in a truly meaningful way.”The exhibit’s opening reception and tribute program drew dignitaries, fellow artists, and community leaders, underscoring Mitchell’s impact on the arts and her enduring connection to her home state.With only a few days remaining, Oklahomans are encouraged not to miss the chance to celebrate the life and artistry of one of the state’s most accomplished performers.Dates: August 19th, 2025 Open through Tuesday, September 2, 2025Location: Visual and Performing Arts Center – Inasmuch Art Gallery, Oklahoma City Community College, 7777 S. May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159Admission: Free and open to the publicSince its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been the heartbeat of the metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving more than 18,000 students in credit-seeking courses and more than 5,000 students in non-credit-seeking programs, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission, and we offer 87 degree and certificate programs plus more than 50 micro-credentials that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.