How to navigate Labor Day traffic

Aug. 29, 2025

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN – If you're celebrating the end of summer with a road trip this Labor Day weekend, TxDOT has some travel forecasts available to help you make plans.

The TxDOT Labor Day weekend travel forecast provides a day-by-day look at traffic conditions on some of the state’s busiest routes.

Travelers on I-10 can anticipate significant delays throughout the day on Friday, with congestion expected from El Paso to San Antonio, Houston and Beaumont. The morning rush is forecast from 7 a.m. to noon, with a second wave of heavy traffic from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The I-35 corridor is also projected to see heavy traffic on Friday, particularly from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Gainesville and Austin, and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Dallas-Fort Worth to Austin.

Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will face similar challenges. On I-20, heavy traffic is forecast from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, impacting travel between Sweetwater and Terrell.

The full forecasts are available on social media, but another great tool is DriveTexas. This online map provides real-time updates on traffic and road conditions to help plan your route. You can also call +1-800-452-9292 to talk with a travel counselor.

TxDOT advises motorists to plan ahead, avoid peak congestion hours when possible, and always drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe. And if you're celebrating with alcohol, always get a sober ride.