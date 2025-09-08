AI Chatbot Streamlines Research for Organized Energy Market Participants

ISO Bot answers complex questions about organized energy markets with AI

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCI Energy Solutions today announced the launch of a collection of free energy market AI chatbots. These tools are designed to help market participants, analysts, and operators get faster, higher-quality answers to questions about North American ISO/RTO rules, procedures, and business practice manuals. The flagship ISO Bot is trained on key ISO/RTO documentation across all North American markets, with built-in links to download underlying source manuals so users can verify answers instantly.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, ISO Bot is purpose-built for organized power markets and has been tested to outperform ChatGPT on queries that rely on up-to-date ISO/RTO documentation. It’s maintained by PCI market experts to keep pace with market changes.

“Market rules are nuanced and evolving. Our goal was to make authoritative documentation discoverable and usable in seconds—without sacrificing verifiability,” said David Christopher, Senior Director of Marketing at PCI Energy Solutions. “Chatbots like ISO Bot help new and veteran market participants reduce research time and make decisions faster. Of course, AI can make mistakes, and we encourage users to check answers before acting on them.”

Since the soft launch, PCI has seen strong, organic engagement from utilities and independent power producers who are using the chatbots to speed up onboarding, cross-check their own interpretations, and reduce research time on documentation-dependent questions. As adoption grows, PCI will continue expanding coverage and improving the AI to better answer questions.

“Documentation is the single source of truth in organized markets. We built these AI assistants to respect the manuals, not replace them—pairing speed with provenance,” said Shailesh Mishra, SVP, Commercial & Customer Success at PCI Energy Solutions. “It’s the research tool we wanted on our own desks.”

Because the documentation for emerging programs like SPP Markets+ and ERCOT RTCB is in constant flux, PCI maintains stand-alone AI bots for these initiatives. The M+ Bot helps participants keep pace with evolving SPP Markets+ program rules, while the RTCB Bot is dedicated to ERCOT’s Real-Time Co-Optimization with Batteries initiative. Both bots have been tested in real-world use and are seeing rapid adoption among utilities and IPPs who need authoritative, current guidance on these specific programs.

About PCI Energy Solutions

We empower energy companies to continuously optimize all aspects of energy production, trading, transportation, and consumption. We’re a tight-knit team of 300 diligent product experts, engineers, business analysts, and more, implementing software solutions in close partnership with energy companies from across the world — our customers literally keep the lights on. We’re based in Norman (Oklahoma) with offices in Mexico City (Mexico), Lima (Peru), and Sydney (Australia). Visit pcienergysolutions.com.

