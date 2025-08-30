Cleveland Football Academy Launches New Brand and Vision for Soccer Excellence CLEVELAND, OH

Celebrating 10 years, CFA launches a new brand and vision—prioritizing youth development and data-driven training

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohio Premier Futbol Club (OPFC) is excited to announce its rebranding to Cleveland Football Academy (CFA) in celebration of its 10th anniversary. This transformation marks a pivotal step in evolving the club's identity to better reflect their commitment to player development and inclusivity. The rebrand aims to honor the unique differences between boys and girls in the sport. While CFA teams will wear uniforms that share a common design, they will distinguish the color schemes to highlight the individuality of each group, reinforcing that both boys and girls deserve recognition in their own right within the game.Alongside this, CFA seeks to distance itself from traditional American soccer paradigms that often prioritize winning over player growth. They recognize that many American clubs emphasize high costs, multiple teams per age group, and league placements, which can create false promises for parents. Instead, Cleveland Football Academy embraces a European academy model focused on developing skills within an elite training environment, valuing craftsmanship over competition.With their tagline, “Boutique and Elite,” CFA strives to foster an atmosphere that prioritizes individual player development through data and performance plans. They are committed to nurturing young athletes and providing a unique and unparalleled training experience that will help players reach the next level. Cleveland Football Academy invites the community to explore their new website www.clevelandfa.com and social channels www.instagram.com/cfa_cleveland/ . Together, they look forward to a bright future of soccer in Cleveland, where development and individual player attention takes center stage.

