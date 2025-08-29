Correction- Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1
**Corrected Mugshot from original media release**
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3003532
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/29/25 at approximately 1411 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 313 East / South Rd, Sunderland, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Christopher M. Carroll
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/29/25 at approximately 1411 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks was notified of a U-Haul Truck off the roadway in the area of VT Route 313 East and South Rd in the Town of Sunderland, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator, who was identified as Christopher M. Carroll (41) of Rutland, VT. While speaking with Carroll, Troopers identified multiple indicators of impairment. Carroll was ultimately arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Carroll was later released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
