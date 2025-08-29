Submit Release
Correction- Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1

 

**Corrected Mugshot from original media release**

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3003532

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                           

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 08/29/25 at approximately 1411 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 313 East / South Rd, Sunderland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Christopher M. Carroll                                               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/29/25 at approximately 1411 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks was notified of a U-Haul Truck off the roadway in the area of VT Route 313 East and South Rd in the Town of Sunderland, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator, who was identified as Christopher M. Carroll (41) of Rutland, VT. While speaking with Carroll, Troopers identified multiple indicators of impairment. Carroll was ultimately arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Carroll was later released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.    

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/25 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

