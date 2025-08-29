Proposed Revisions to the District of North Dakota’s Local Rules

The Local Rules Subcommittee of the Federal Practice Committee for the District of North Dakota has proposed a set of revisions to the District’s Local Rules. The proposed rules are now available for public comment. Through the committee’s hard work and dedication, all of the current Local Rules were carefully reviewed and revised to improve clarity and consistency.

Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal chaired the committee, which included the following attorneys: Chris Bellmore; Rachel Bruner; Ashley Flagstad; Mark Friese; Shanon Gregor; Jill Grossman; David Hagler; Kari Knudson; Duane Lillehaug; Tatum O’Brien; Kent Rockstad; Benjamin Sand; Jane Sportiello; Joe Quinn; and Jeff Weikum.

The public is encouraged to review and comment on the proposed rules. The proposed rules and a summary of the proposed revisions are available at the Court’s website: www.ndd.uscourts.gov. Comments may be made using the e-mail hyperlink at the bottom of each page of the rules (ndd_public@ndd.uscourts.gov) or sent to:

Kari Knudson, Clerk of Court

United States District Court

P.O. Box 1193

Bismarck, ND 58502

Comments must be received by September 30, 2025, to be considered.

Summary of Revisions

Proposed Local Rules

Redline Version of Proposed Local Rules