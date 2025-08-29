Submit Release
News Search

There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,373 in the last 365 days.

Proposed Revisions to the District of North Dakota’s Local Rules

The Local Rules Subcommittee of the Federal Practice Committee for the District of North Dakota has proposed a set of revisions to the District’s Local Rules. The proposed rules are now available for public comment. Through the committee’s hard work and dedication, all of the current Local Rules were carefully reviewed and revised to improve clarity and consistency.

Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal chaired the committee, which included the following attorneys: Chris Bellmore; Rachel Bruner; Ashley Flagstad; Mark Friese; Shanon Gregor; Jill Grossman; David Hagler; Kari Knudson; Duane Lillehaug; Tatum O’Brien; Kent Rockstad; Benjamin Sand; Jane Sportiello; Joe Quinn; and Jeff Weikum.

The public is encouraged to review and comment on the proposed rules. The proposed rules and a summary of the proposed revisions are available at the Court’s website: www.ndd.uscourts.gov. Comments may be made using the e-mail hyperlink at the bottom of each page of the rules (ndd_public@ndd.uscourts.gov) or sent to:

Kari Knudson, Clerk of Court
United States District Court
P.O. Box 1193
Bismarck, ND 58502

Comments must be received by September 30, 2025, to be considered. 

Summary of Revisions

Proposed Local Rules

Redline Version of Proposed Local Rules

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Proposed Revisions to the District of North Dakota’s Local Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more