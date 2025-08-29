Governor Ivey Releases Labor Day Message Honoring Alabama’s Workforce

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today released a video message in recognition of Labor Day, paying tribute to the hardworking men and women who keep Alabama strong.

“Here in Alabama, we know a thing or two about hard work,” said Governor Ivey. “We rise early, we stay the course, and we never shy away from rolling up our sleeves to get the job done. This Labor Day, we pause to honor the hands that build, grow, teach and serve – the very hands that keep our state moving forward.”

In her message, Governor Ivey highlights Alabama’s record-breaking, growing economy and expanding workforce opportunities. She points to Alabama’s success in building strong families, creating more Alabama-made jobs and opening doors for students to move from the classroom into good-paying careers.

Click here or the above for VIDEO.

Script:

My fellow Alabamians, this Labor Day we are pausing to honor the men and women who keep our state moving – our hardworking Alabama workforce.

Here in Alabama, we know a thing or two about hard work:

We rise early. We stay the course. And we never shy away from rolling up our sleeves to get-the-job-done.

I’m proud that our state is leading the way. We’re building strong families, increasing Alabama-made jobs and opening doors from the classroom straight into a good-paying career.

Because when opportunity meets hard work, Alabama rises.

Whether it’s steel, aerospace, farming or freight – when it’s Made in Alabama; it’s made right.

And today, we recognize the hands that build, grow, teach and serve – the very hands that keep our state strong.

Happy Labor Day, Alabama. Thank YOU for your hard work.

