Florence Dental Assistant School to Open This September with Hands-On Training Program

Florence Dental Assistant School Mortenson Family Dental

Florence Dental Assistant School launches this September with a 12-week program offering hands-on training.

FLORENCE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents of Northern Kentucky now have a new path into the dental field. Florence Dental Assistant School will open its doors this September, offering an accelerated 12-week program that prepares students to begin careers as dental assistants through hands-on training in a real dental office.Located at 7033 Burlington Pike, Suite 1, Florence, KY 41042, the school partners with Mortenson Family Dental , giving students direct access to a professional clinic where they gain practical, career-ready experience.“Our mission is to provide affordable and accessible education that connects students directly with the skills they need to succeed,” said Nancy West, Program Manager of Florence Dental Assistant School.Career Training That Fits Students’ LivesStudents at Florence Dental Assistant School will learn everything from dental anatomy and radiography to sterilization, chairside assisting, and administrative tasks such as billing, coding, and digital charting. The curriculum includes weekly hands-on labs inside Mortenson Family Dental, a comprehensive classroom component taught by dental professionals and a 80-hour externship, giving students real-world experience before graduation.The school also offers flexible payment options, ensuring students can graduate debt-free and enter the workforce with confidence.“We are proud to welcome Florence Dental Assistant School into our practice,” said a Mortenson Family Dental spokesperson. “Together, we’re building opportunities for the next generation of dental professionals while serving our community.”Graduates of the program are eligible to sit for the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA) exam, opening the door to employment in clinics across Kentucky and beyond.“It’s an honor to bring this opportunity to Longview,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “We believe education should be practical, affordable, and directly tied to career success—and this program is a reflection of that mission.”Learn more about the program and how to enroll here . Space is limited.About Florence Dental Assistant SchoolFlorence Dental Assistant School provides an accelerated, hands-on 12-week program to train students in the essential skills of dental assisting. Through classroom lessons, practical labs, and externship experience, students are prepared for certification and employment in dental clinics.About Mortenson Family DentalMortenson Family Dental is committed to providing exceptional, patient-focused dental care across Kentucky. Their team emphasizes trust, education, and long-term relationships, helping patients achieve healthy smiles in a welcoming environment.About ZollegeFounded in 2010, Zollege partners with local healthcare providers to deliver career-focused education in allied healthcare. Today, Zollege operates more than 140 campuses nationwide, helping over 6,000 students annually graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.