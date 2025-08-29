minds.ai and Lavorro Announce Collaboration to Deliver Combined Solutions for Semiconductor Smart Manufacturing

Partnership to accelerate Smart Manufacturing by improving fab operations and planning, efficiency, uptime, and fab productivity for semiconductor industry.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavorro Inc. and minds.ai, Inc. today announced a collaboration to deliver next generation smart manufacturing solution intended to provide optimized fab operation and planning with deeper insights into the tool and fab operations by integrating Lavorro Generative AI solutions with the minds.ai Maestro® fab optimization suite. minds.ai and Lavorro bring to the collaboration complementary expertise and market knowledge that combines minds.ai’s Tool and Fab Forecasting, Dynamic Fab Scheduling, Planning, and Control, with Lavorro’s maintenance, process, quality, and yield Virtual Assistance.

Through this collaboration, Lavorro and minds.ai intend to offer combined solutions that leverage each company’s strengths, to enable unprecedented optimization and planning in semiconductor manufacturing. The combined solutions will deliver unique benefits, such as improved optimization in tool and fab operation, yield increase, and increased wafer production.

FabAssist.ai™ leverages Generative AI to synthesize knowledge from both static and real-time data across fab systems and delivers conversational, context-aware assistance to fab personnel. The platform also enables rapid deployment of new use cases, helping accelerate continuous improvement and knowledge reuse across fabs.

minds.ai Maestro® optimizes semiconductor fab scheduling, planning, forecasting, and control using state-of-the-art AI techniques, such as Reinforcement Learning and AI-enhanced Hybrid Simulation, to improve fab-level KPIs, such as On-Time Delivery, Cycle Times, and Utilization.

minds.ai Maestro's AI agents run 24/7 and are queried millions of times per month to dynamically optimize critical fab production environments spanning the globe.

The wealth of fab operation's knowledge captured by minds.ai Maestro® will be made easily available using Natural Language queries through Lavorro's Generative AI to allow engineers to run fast what-if scenarios, automatically attribute and deep dive into causes of tool and fab performance variation, create and evaluate optimized plans and schedules, and unlock operations improvements.

“Combining Lavorro’s Generative AI’s product with minds.ai’s field proven Agentic AI suite of products creates a strong foundation for autonomous semiconductor operations capability, we are excited to take the next step in making this vision a reality” said minds.ai’s CEO Itzik Gilboa.

"Our collaboration with minds.ai marks a significant milestone in providing a comprehensive end-to-end Generative-AI enabled Smart Manufacturing solution to Semiconductor Manufacturing." said Ankush Oberoi, CEO at Lavorro. "Generative AI enables us to capture, synthesize, and disseminate engineering knowledge in unprecedented ways — scaling expertise, improving uptime, and driving continuous improvement."

The partnership represents a major step toward building more autonomous, data-driven semiconductor manufacturing environments—unlocking value from existing data and empowering fab teams with real-time, intelligent assistance at scale.

About Lavorro Inc.

Based in Palo Alto, CA, Lavorro is focused on supporting the digital transformation of device and tool makers in the semiconductor industry. Led by long-time semiconductor and data analytics executives, Lavorro designs innovative products that deliver valuable data and knowledge from across the fab. As the first company to pioneer a comprehensive AI/ML solution that solves the need for consolidating useful data about fab processes and tools, its products overlay existing systems and provide immediate access to knowledge for engineers, effectively augmenting a fab’s workforce. This enables better decision-making and faster problem-solving, resulting in higher efficiency and increased fab productivity. To learn more, please visit lavorro.com.

About minds.ai

Founded in 2014, minds.ai is a leader in AI-enabled semiconductor operations and planning solutions. Its flagship minds.ai Maestro® suite is deployed at scale in leading-edge fabrication facilities worldwide. With patented technology for cost-efficient neural network training and deployment, minds.ai delivers measurable ROI from day one.

Headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, the company is powered by a world-class team of experts in AI, data science, high-performance computing, and semiconductor operations.

Learn more at www.minds.ai

Media Contacts:

minds.ai, Inc.

contact@minds.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.