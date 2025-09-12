Adaptive Information Systems Enhances IT Support for Small Businesses in Monterey

Adaptive Information Systems IT Consulting Services in Monterey, CA Adaptive Information Systems

Salinas‑based managed IT firm expands its IT support for Monterey businesses with a new network‑security guide and flexible onsite and remote service options.

We’ve seen a significant uptick in cyberthreats targeting small businesses in the Monterey Bay area” — Jesse Alvarado

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Information Systems, a managed IT services and technology‑consulting firm headquartered on Main Street in Salinas, CA, is enhancing IT support for small businesses in Monterey. As part of its expanded support offerings, the company has released a new guide to network security and introduced more flexible onsite and remote support options for local businesses. The guide explains why network security matters, dispels common myths and outlines practical steps local businesses can take to protect their operations. It arrives at a time when cyberthreats against small businesses are increasing and local companies in industries ranging from hospitality in Carmel to agriculture in Salinas often believe they are “too small to hack”Small and midsize enterprises are increasingly targeted by hackers. Adaptive’s guide notes that nearly half of all cyberattacks worldwide target small businesses and 61 % of breaches in 2021 affected organizations with fewer than 1 000 employees. Cybercriminals frequently use automated tools to scan the internet for vulnerabilities, meaning local companies are just as likely to be scanned as Fortune 500 firms. The guide frames network security as the digital equivalent of locking up a storefront every night. Being proactive is not an optional expense but an essential part of doing business.Founded with a mission to help businesses get the most out of their technology investments, Adaptive Information Systems provides advice and assistance to increase client profitability and efficiency. The Salinas‑based company is staffed by highly skilled computer engineers and operates as a technology consulting firm. It partners with many types of businesses, including agriculture companies, financial services firms, schools and other small‑ to medium‑sized organizations, helping them select and implement technology suited to their budget and growth requirements. Adaptive’s goal is to deliver enterprise‑level managed IT practices and solutions at competitive prices.Services offered. As part of its managed IT practice, Adaptive provides a wide range of services. These include: Backup and disaster‑recovery solutions – ensuring client data is protected and recoverable.• Cybersecurity and compliance – offering advanced protection against cyberthreats and guidance on regulatory requirements.• Enterprise networking and wireless solutions.• Mobile device management, co‑managed IT services and IT infrastructure management.• Adaptive VTO (Virtual Technology Officer) services that act as an outsourced CIO.• Cloud‑hosted email, migrations and projects, managed IoT services and work‑from‑home solutions.These services allow clients to focus on their core business while Adaptive monitors, secures and optimizes their technology environment.Adaptive’s network security guide explains that many local business owners assume their operations are too small to attract hackers, but cybercriminals often view small enterprises as easy targets. The guide discusses the myth of being “too small to hack,” notes that criminals use automated tools that scan the internet for weaknesses and highlights the consequences of breaches, which can include financial loss, reputational damage and operational disruption. It then walks readers through the fundamentals of network protection, such as regular software patching, multifactor authentication, employee training to prevent phishing, and the use of managed detection and response services. By outlining steps tailored to resource‑constrained organizations, the guide empowers local companies to take manageable actions to secure their data.“We’ve seen a significant uptick in cyberthreats targeting small businesses in the Monterey Bay area,” said Jesse Alvarado, co‑owner of Adaptive Information Systems. “Many of our neighbors think they’re too small to attract hackers, but the data shows otherwise. Our goal with this guide is to demystify network security and equip fellow business owners with practical steps to protect the livelihoods they’ve worked so hard to build.”California’s strict consumer privacy laws, including the California Consumer Privacy Act and forthcoming data‑security requirements, make it imperative for businesses, even small ones, to secure customer data. Industries central to the Monterey region, such as agriculture, hospitality and healthcare, rely heavily on technology. A single breach can disrupt supply chains, lead to fines or shut down operations entirely. Adaptive’s guide therefore addresses not only best practices but also local regulatory expectations and examples of recent attacks against small businesses. It emphasizes that implementing basic safeguards can drastically reduce the likelihood and cost of a breach.For more information or to download the network‑security guide, visit adaptiveis.net or contact Adaptive Information Systems at (831) 644‑0300 or hello@adaptiveis.net. The company’s headquarters is located at 380 Main St., Salinas, CA 93901. Business owners seeking hands‑on assistance can also schedule a consultation to evaluate their current security posture.Adaptive Information Systems is a technology consulting firm in Salinas, CA. Its team of skilled engineers provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, VoIP, cloud, networking and other technology solutions to small and mid‑sized businesses in the Monterey Bay area. The company’s mission is to boost client profitability and efficiency through robust, scalable technology.

