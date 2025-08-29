AG Brown’s Labor Day Report recommends action for worker protections

SEATTLE – Attorney General Nick Brown is recommending four actions in this year’s AGO Labor Day Report. The report highlights the AGO’s efforts over the past year, including fighting wage theft, defending federal employees, and protecting farm workers from discrimination.

The report recommendations:

Launch a Dedicated Strategic Labor Enforcement Unit within the Attorney General’s Office, Partner with the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries to Improve Existing Enforcement Processes, Pass the Immigrant Worker Protection Act, and Protect Washington Workers from Attacks from the Trump Administration

“Laws are only effective if they are robustly and consistently enforced,” said AG Brown. “I am committed to using the full power of our office to protect Washingtonians’ rights at work, including advancing the recommendations in this report.”

"We deeply appreciate AG Brown's commitment to protecting Washingtonians at work. Low-wage workers depend on public enforcement of their rights; it is expensive and time consuming for these workers to file a private lawsuit,” said Jeremiah Miller, Legal Director for Fair Work Center, “We encourage AG Brown to continue his work expanding protections to vulnerable workers."

Attorney General Brown is also hosting a Workers’ Town Hall at 7 pm on Tuesday, September 2 in partnership with the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, and the Pierce County Labor Council, AFL-CIO. The event will be at Clover Park Technical College and tickets are available at this link. The Town Hall will also be available to view on livestream.

A copy of the Attorney General’s Labor Day Report is available here.

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

