OSA Weekly Update - 8/29/2025

Happy Labor Day! Over this weekend, I’m reminded of President Barack Obama’s 2011 Presidential Proclamation. Labor Day represents the power of communities working together for common solutions. I’m grateful to work with so many dedicated individuals across our state, both on my own team and the teams of the entities we serve. No great Minnesota idea becomes real without your work – thank you!

The annual Town Finances Report a comprehensive report on revenues, expenditures, and debt for Minnesota towns, has been released. This report analyzes town financial operations for the calendar year ended December 31, 2023.

You can view the complete report, which includes an Executive Summary, graphs, and tables, on the OSA website.

The 2023 Minnesota town revenues and expenditures have been updated in the Comparison Tool. The Comparison Tool allows you to compare information for the same town for two different years, or to compare one town to another town.

If a TIF district had excess increment calculated for 2024 it must be used for allowable purposes or returned to the county auditor by September 30. For more information, see our article Excess Increment Deadline Reminder.

If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

A new training video titled “2025 Legislative Updates for Fire Relief Associations” is available on the OSA website that explains recent law changes impacting fire relief associations, including changes to the defined contribution plan minimum retirement age and defined benefit plan maximum benefit level.

Additional training videos can be found by filtering for Pension on the OSA’s Training Videos webpage.