Krikey Launches AI Text to Animation Feature, Back to School Deals on AI Tools Deals for Students and Teachers

San Francisco, CA – Krikey AI, a leading AI animation platform, today announced the launch of its new “Quick Animate” feature, an intuitive tool designed to empower students and educators to create animated videos effortlessly for the upcoming school year. The feature, now available within the Krikey AI platform, enables users to generate high-quality video content in seconds, making it an essential tool for presentations, projects, and engaging back to school classroom materials.

The “Quick Animate” feature will help teachers animate their school year with the best back to school deals on AI tools. With AI Text to Animation, teachers can generate animated cartoon teacher videos in seconds. Krikey AI Animation tools democratize animation, empowering anyone to animate without prior design or technical skills.

Key features of Krikey AI Back to School deals include:

AI Text to Animation: Create a full animated video in seconds by typing a text prompt.

Create a full animated video in seconds by typing a text prompt. Back to School Outfits: Create and Animate Custom Characters with cool back to school outfits and back to school shoes.

Create and Animate Custom Characters with cool back to school outfits and back to school shoes. Back to School Deals for AI Tools: Teachers and Students can use the discount code EDU25 to get an education discount on Krikey AI Tools for the school year.

“The back to school season is a time for fresh ideas and new AI tools,” said Jhanvi Shriram, CEO at Krikey AI. “With AI Text to Animation, we’re providing students and teachers with a fun, fast, and powerful way to bring their academic ideas to life. From history projects to science presentations, the possibilities for creating engaging, memorable content are endless.”

The launch of “Quick Animate” builds on Krikey AI’s mission to make advanced animation tools accessible to everyone. The company’s technology is designed to inspire creativity and storytelling, and this new feature is a testament to that commitment.

The Krikey AI platform is available for use at krikey.ai

About Krikey AI Krikey AI is an innovative AI animation company dedicated to making animation and character AI creation accessible to a global audience. Through its user-friendly tools, Krikey AI empowers creators of all skill levels to design, animate, and share their stories.

https://thenewsfront.com/krikey-launches-ai-text-to-animation-feature-back-to-school-deals-on-ai-tools-deals-for-students-and-teachers/

