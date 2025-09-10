Resolve Acquires Espressive, a Leader in Conversational AI for the Enterprise, to Accelerate Its Zero Ticket™ IT Mission

Resolve Acquires Espressive

Resolve acquires Espressive to enhance its AI agents, RITA and Jarvis, reinforcing leadership in agentic automation and enterprise-grade orchestration.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolve, the leader in agentic automation and orchestration, today announced the acquisition of Espressive, the leader in large language model (LLM) technologies optimized for the enterprise. The acquisition reinforces Resolve’s strategic commitment to advancing its AI agents, including RITA, its resolution agent, and Jarvis, its workflow builder agent.Espressive has built a strong reputation for developing compact, high-performance conversational AI tailored to enterprise environments, ideal for use cases like intelligent ticket resolution and technician assistance.By integrating Espressive’s conversational AI and LLM frameworks into Resolve’s agentic automation and orchestration platform, Resolve’s AI agents will deliver deeper contextual awareness, improved natural language understanding, and accelerated resolution capabilities. The combined solution will deflect more tickets, resolve incidents autonomously, and deliver a frictionless employee experience.“This is more than a technology acquisition. It’s a force multiplier for our Zero Ticket IT vision,” said Sean Heuer, CEO of Resolve. “Espressive brings world-class talent and proven LLM capabilities that will immediately elevate our agentic resolution capabilities. Together, we’ll empower IT teams to eliminate repetitive tickets at scale.”“This marks a seismic shift in ITSM automation,” said Pat Calhoun, CEO of Espressive. “By bringing together Espressive’s enterprise-grade conversational AI with Resolve’s industry-leading agentic automation platform, we’re changing the game. For the first time, AI agents will have the intelligence and the automation reach to resolve issues end-to-end—without human intervention. This isn’t just about deflecting tickets; it’s about eliminating them entirely.”With this combined solution, users can expect:• A 50% reduction in ticket volume within 6 months• Greatly reduced ITSM spend• Higher first contact resolution (FCR) rates• Up to 70% reduction in mean time to resolution (MTTR)This acquisition is the latest step in Resolve’s commitment to transforming IT from a reactive, ticket-centric model into a proactive, zero ticket model.To learn more about the combined solution, join the live webinar on Sept. 24 at 1 pm ET. Register here Sign up here to receive early access to RITA Go, our next-gen AI service desk agent.About ResolveResolve is redefining IT and network operations with an agentic automation and orchestration platform built for the Zero Ticket™ future. Our platform automates manual workflows to autonomously detect, diagnose, and resolve incidents before they impact the business. By transforming reactive workflows into proactive, self-healing systems, Resolve slashes ticket volume and alert noise by up to 90%, reduces MTTR from hours to minutes, and empowers IT teams to scale without increasing headcount. Learn more at resolve.io About EspressiveEspressive, the pioneer in automating digital workplace assistance and a 2024 Forrester Leader, is transforming how employees across IT, HR, finance, and other departments receive help by delivering an exceptional conversational experience. Espressive Barista, the company’s GenAI-based virtual agent, acts as a service agent, combining the best of human interaction with advanced artificial intelligence. Barista automates the resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that achieve employee adoption rates of 80% to 85% and reduce help desk call volumes by 50% to 70%.

