Soft Pull Solutions & PitchPoint Solutions Partnership Announced

Soft Pull Solutions & PitchPoint Solutions, Inc.: Accelerating Mortgage Lending with Full Loan-File Intelligence, Verified Identity, & Seamless LOS Integration

The ADV 120 full loan-file review delivers everything lenders need in 1 report—from identity to income to property analytics. And with SSA-89 e-Sign support, IRS 4506-C transcripts, & LOS integrations” — Brad Pendleton

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Soft Pull Solutions , a leading provider of credit data and identity verification, announces a strategic partnership with PitchPoint , a trusted leader in property, identity, and risk intelligence. This collaboration is meticulously engineered for mortgage lenders, offering both ADV 120—a comprehensive full loan-file review—and granular, standalone risk and verification tools via secure API integration.Optimized for Mortgage Lenders: The ADV 120 Full Loan-File ReviewMortgage professionals now have access to PitchPoint Solutions, Inc.’s ADV 120 report—an end-to-end loan-file review tailored for underwriting. It combines identity verification, property valuation, public record screening, flood/disaster analysis, and tax transcript validation into a single, streamlined report designed for accuracy and compliance.While the ADV 120 is the anchor for mortgage use, the API also supports standalone services for greater flexibility and precision.Enhanced Standalone Services with New OfferingsFor mortgage lenders requiring targeted data feeds, and non-mortgage firms focused on specific risk areas, the following reports are available individually:• SSA-89 Verification – Supports both Wet and Electronic Signatures (e-Sign), enabling secure, consent-based SSN verification directly through the SSA. This service meets SSA-CBSV standards, supporting both traditional wet signature forms and fully electronic workflows compliant with E-Sign Act requirements Social Security+1.• IRS Tax Transcript (Form 4506-C) – Offers transcripts covering the past 1 to 4 years, enabling iron-clad income verification directly from IRS records Fannie Mae Selling GuideVeri-Tax, Inc..Seamless Integration with Leading LOSThe entire suite—including ADV 120 and all standalone products—can be accessed directly through leading Loan Origination Systems:• Encompass• BytePro• Calyx• MeridianLink Mortgage (formerly LendingQB)This ensures the data flows naturally into existing workflows, reducing friction, improving user experience, and speeding up origination cycles.“Our new partnership with PitchPoint Solutions, Inc. is a game-changer for mortgage lenders,” said Brad Pendleton, Technical Director, at Soft Pull Solutions. “The ADV 120 full loan-file review delivers everything lenders need in one report—from identity to income to property analytics. And with SSA-89 e-Sign support, IRS 4506-C transcripts, and LOS integrations, we’ve made it faster, safer, and smarter to underwrite loans.”Additionally, lenders and non-mortgage businesses can order:• Property Reports (Ownership & Transaction History; Valuation & Market Analytics)• Liens & Judgments Report• ID Investigation; SSN Usage (AKA data)• Property Ownership & Foreclosure History (15-year lookback)• MERS Lien Report (for MERS members)• Civil Court Records (Bankruptcy, Liens, Judgments) — particularly enhanced for non-mortgage companies requiring deeper risk insights• Employer Verification Report• Subject Property Report & Map• FHFA HPI & FEMA Disaster Reports• Watch List + Exclusionary Details Report for national/custom screeningWhy Mortgage Lenders Benefit Most• Full coverage via ADV 120—eliminate multiple steps with one cohesive report• Real-time identity & income verification with SSA-89 (wet/e-Sign) and IRS 4506-C tax transcripts• Customizable depth—opt for standalone reports when only specific data is needed• Enhanced risk intelligence in bankruptcies, liens, and judgments benefits both mortgage and non-mortgage sectorsAvailability & Next StepsThe ADV 120 report, SSA-89 (with wet/e-Sign support), IRS 4506-C transcripts (1–4 years), and expanded standalone services are available now via Soft Pull Solutions’ secure API.To request access or schedule a demo, visit https://softpullsolutions.com or email Bpendleton@softpullsolutions.com________________________________________About Soft Pull SolutionsSoft Pull Solutions is a premier provider of credit and identity data solutions, trusted by mortgage lenders, brokers, and financial professionals for improving decision speed, accuracy, and compliance.About PitchPoint Solutions, Inc.PitchPoint Solutions, Inc. offers advanced risk intelligence for identity, property, and public records. Our data supports underwriting, compliance, and fraud prevention across financial services.

