Raleigh Service Center Will Move To A New Location

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue's (NCDOR) taxpayer assistance service center in Raleigh will move to a new office located at 2920 Highwoods Boulevard, Suite 300, this fall. The current office at 4701 Atlantic Avenue will remain open until the new location is ready for the move.

The NCDOR will continue to offer the same types of service and assistance in the new office location. The new office will also maintain the same schedule; it will be open to the public for walk-in traffic on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Taxpayers will be able to meet with NCDOR representatives by appointment during the rest of the week.

The exact timing of the move has not been determined, and will be announced on the website once it is available.

Taxpayers who need assistance can also call 1-877-252-3052 or visit the agency website at www.ncdor.gov.