America’s Fastest-Growing Marketplace for U.S.-Made Goods Adds 50+ Brands in 30 Days

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MadeInUSA.com , the nation’s fastest-growing e-commerce platform dedicated exclusively to American-made products, has added more than 50 U.S. manufacturers to its marketplace in the past 30 days. This rapid expansion reinforces the company’s mission to promote U.S. manufacturing, protect American jobs, and empower consumers to support domestic industry through their everyday purchases.Major Growth Across Key U.S. Manufacturing SectorsThe newly added brands span a range of essential industries, offering consumers more American-made options across multiple categories:-Automotive & Truck Accessories: Unique Truck Accessories, Chandler Truck Accessories, Zroadz, Warn Industries, Fill-Rite, Fass Fuel Systems-Outdoor & Recreation: Wilderness Systems Kayaks, Wildgame Innovations, YakAttack, Lifetime, Backpacker’s Pantry-Home & Consumer Goods: Rubbermaid, Step2, WeatherTech, Lodge Cast Iron-Tools & Industrial Equipment: Klein Tools, JB Weld, EMAX Compressor, Knaack, Century Wire and Cable-Marine & Boating: Sierra Marine, Taylor Made, TH Marine, SeaSucker, Carver Covers-Chemical & Cleaning Products: WD-40, Blaster Corp, Bio-Kleen, Geocel, UN-DUZ-ITThese companies join a growing network of U.S. manufacturers committed to quality, resilience, and American values.Transparent Product Sourcing: Three Clear CategoriesMadeInUSA.com provides full transparency about how and where products are made. Every listing is categorized into one of three clearly defined origin labels:-Made in USA – All or virtually all materials and manufacturing are U.S.-sourced.-Made in USA with Domestic and Global Parts – Manufactured in the U.S. using a combination of domestic and imported components.-Assembled in USA – Final assembly takes place in the United States, using primarily global parts.These designations are aligned with Federal Trade Commission (FTC) guidelines and help consumers make informed, impact-driven purchases.Mission-Driven Growth“These aren’t just new listings—they represent our commitment to rebuilding American manufacturing and supporting working families across the country,” said Don Buckner, Founder and CEO of MadeInUSA.com. “Every vendor we add and every product we offer is a step toward greater national self-reliance. This level of growth proves that Americans want to buy American—and now they can.”About MadeInUSA.comMadeInUSA.com is the leading digital marketplace exclusively featuring American-made products. By connecting consumers with verified U.S. manufacturers, the platform advances domestic job creation, strengthens American industry, and supports long-term economic resilience. From industrial tools and outdoor gear to marine equipment and household essentials, MadeInUSA.com is the trusted destination for buyers who want to keep their dollars working in American communities.

