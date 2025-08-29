San Diego Jewelry Company Honors Kidney Donor’s Lifesaving Act

Custom GBS Necklace A collage of handmade jewelry by LeahJessica Jewelry The founders of LeahJessica Jewelry - Leah Singer and Jessica Abu Handmade Rings and necklaces by LeahJessica Jewelry

One woman’s story of survival and gratitude has been captured in a necklace unlike any other.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One woman’s story of survival and gratitude has been captured in a necklace unlike any other.What started as an ordinary piece of jewelry was transformed into a powerful reminder of generosity and second chances. It’s a story that shows how meaning can be woven into even the smallest details of everyday jewelry.A Gift Of Life And A Gift Of ThanksWhen a woman learned she needed a kidney transplant, her world was turned upside down. Facing an uncertain future, she was given the ultimate gift of life when Sarah stepped forward and donated her kidney.It was an act of selflessness that restored her health and gave her hope for the years ahead.Wanting to honor Sarah’s life-saving choice in a meaningful way, the recipient turned to LeahJessica Jewelry . Together, they created a one-of-a-kind cherished necklace—an intimate symbol of gratitude.The custom necklace was inscribed with the initials “GBS” (God Bless Sarah) and adorned with a ruby gemstone, chosen to represent the month of her transplant.Today, this jewelry piece serves as a daily reminder of courage, generosity, and the unbreakable bond between two women forever connected by a gift of life.Redesigning Jewelry, Redesigning StoriesThe precious necklace is just one example of how jewelry can carry stories far beyond its sparkle.LeahJessica Jewelry allows customers to share their stories and inspiration ideas to create new custom jewelry, ranging from small earrings to large pendants.Clients can choose from a wide range of gemstones, precious metals, and personalized engravings.Each design is crafted to capture personal meaning, transforming jewelry into something that speaks to life’s most significant moments.The Women Behind the BrandLeahJessica Jewelry was founded in 2015 by Leah Singer and Jessica Abu, two San Diego women who started on very different career paths.Leah came from a creative background, while Jessica had years of experience in sales. After raising families and discovering a shared love for personalized fine jewelry, they decided to build something new together.Their very first collection—hand-cut name earrings—was a hit among family and friends and sparked what would become a growing brand rooted in personal storytelling.Nearly a decade later, Leah and Jessica continue to design jewelry that celebrates milestones, memories, and meaning for customers in the community they love.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.