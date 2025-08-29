Saskatchewan Heads to the United Kingdom for the World Nuclear Symposium

CANADA, August 29 - Released on August 29, 2025

Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison will lead a delegation to attend the World Nuclear Symposium in the United Kingdom. The mission will advance Saskatchewan's engagement with international jurisdictions with mature nuclear power programs and those actively developing nuclear options. The delegation will showcase Saskatchewan's ambitions and strengths in supporting the global declaration to triple nuclear energy worldwide by 2050.

"Building on Saskatchewan's existing strong relationship with the United Kingdom, an experienced nuclear jurisdiction, this mission will help gain insights on nuclear financing and deployment, identify partnerships and highlight Saskatchewan's current and future contributions to nuclear development on a global stage," Harrison said. "We have the uranium, a robust supply chain and mining sector, world-class research institutions and strong public support. While exploring nuclear to ensure our own future energy security, Saskatchewan has what the world needs, right here at home, to support nuclear development around the globe."

"The World Nuclear Symposium 50th anniversary comes at an exciting time for the nuclear industry," Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel said. "The symposium is a global gathering that brings together stakeholders from across the nuclear energy sector and is a great opportunity for Cameco to promote our vision of powering a secure energy future. We appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to telling our province's story to the world and pursuing international opportunities to further develop Saskatchewan's nuclear industry."

The Minister will represent Saskatchewan at a Provincial Energy Ministers' Panel, hosted by the Canada-UK Chamber of Commerce, to advance shared goals with other Canadian jurisdictions. Harrison will take part in another panel at the Energy Users Summit during the symposium which brings together the nuclear sector and energy-intensive industries to build new partnerships.

Minister Harrison will join other Canadian officials to provide an update on Saskatchewan's nuclear energy program to attendees at the Canadian Nuclear Association-Nuclear Industry Association Forum (CNA-NIA).

"Saskatchewan has long been a leader in supplying the world with uranium, and today it is stepping into the next chapter of nuclear development," Canadian Nuclear Association President and CEO George Christidis said. "Minister Harrison's participation in the CNA-NIA Forum in London underscores the province's commitment to building international partnerships and advancing projects at home. Through these efforts, Saskatchewan is strengthening energy security while contributing to the global goal of tripling nuclear power by 2050. The Canadian Nuclear Association is proud to support Saskatchewan's role in shaping a cleaner, more resilient energy future."

"Saskatchewan is exploring nuclear options for power generation and industrial applications," Harrison said. "The UK mission will help support the advancement of nuclear projects in Saskatchewan, including SaskPower's future generation plans and Saskatchewan Research Council's microreactor project."

In April this year, Saskatchewan representatives participated in UK-Canada events at the Canadian Nuclear Association Annual Conference. Saskatchewan Polytechnic has also established strong relationships with several organizations in the United Kingdom, including the University of Birmingham, the University of Derby and the UK-based National Skills Academy for Nuclear.

Saskatchewan mines 100 per cent of Canada's uranium and is the second largest uranium producer in the world. To build nuclear expertise in the region, in May, the University of Saskatchewan hosted the first Canadian National Nuclear Energy Management School in western Canada, a renowned program from the International Atomic Energy Agency. The inaugural national nuclear conference, CNA WEST is coming to Saskatoon October 20-22, 2025, to highlight prairie potential in nuclear development.

The UK mission will run from September 1-6, 2025.

